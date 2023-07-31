Mum of teenager who vanished for four years urges people to stop visiting her home in ‘dangerous’ search for answers

31 July 2023, 08:08 | Updated: 31 July 2023, 08:16

Alicia Navarro police station after disappearing for four years
Alicia Navarro police station after disappearing for four years. Picture: Facebook/Social Media

By Asher McShane

The mother of a missing 18-year-old girl who walked into a police station after disappearing for four years has urged people to stop turning up at her home in what she has described as a 'dangerous' search for answers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessica Nuñez, Alicia Navarro's mother, issued a social media video where she urged people to keep their distance.

“I’m making this video to let everybody know how much I appreciate the support you have given Alicia over the last four years.

“I can’t even put into words the amount of gratitude I have for you all.

“But now that we know Alicia is alive, I have to ask one more favour. I know you want answers and I do too.

“But the public search for answers has taken a turn for the dangerous.

“I have been harassed, my family has been attacked over the internet.

Posted by Jessica Nunez on Sunday, July 30, 2023

“The public has gone from trying to help Alicia… to showing up to her house and putting her safety in jeopardy.

“I beg you, no more TikTok’s, no more reaching out to Alicia with your speculations, or your questions or assumptions.

“This is not a move, this is our life, this is my daughter.

“I love her more than anything in the world and I think I have shown you that. My job has always been to protect her.

“There is an ongoing investigation and I’m begging you to move on.”

It comes after neighbours claimed they heard Alicia arguing with a man and threatening to "go back".

Neighbours said Alicia Navarro was shouting with a man in their flat in Havre, Montana, some 2,000 miles from her family's home in Glendale, Arizona that she fled from.

They heard the argument on Saturday last week - the day before she walked into the police station to identify herself.

"I was here the other day and I heard them yelling. She did say, 'I will go back.' But that's all I heard," neighbour Garrett Smith, 22, told The New York Post.

Read more: Cops quiz four people after teenage girl who vanished four years ago walks into police station 2,000 miles from home

He had seen her about 30 times in the town, and saw her holding hands with a man. The pair seemed shy and "closed-off".

The man seemed to start avoiding Smith after he told him he was from Phoenix, which is not far from Glendale. He appeared to be in his late 20s.

Alicia Navarro was heard arguing with a man
Alicia Navarro was heard arguing with a man. Picture: Facebook

He said he spoke to Navarro once when she said she was "looking for her uncle" near the town's post office days before the row. She did not seem to know the area.

"She was asking for directions. She looked scared," he said.

"She said she was walking with her uncle and got lost and she's looking for 6th Street. I later found out that she was referring to him as her uncle."

Read more: Teenage girl missing for four years then walked into a police station 2,000 miles away has not been reunited with mum

His girlfriend, Megan Alexander, 23, said they saw Navarro enter a "random house". Smith found it odd Navarro called him "mister" because he was only a few years older than her.

She seemed scared and had a "scratchy voice".

Navarro has reappeared after four years
Navarro has reappeared after four years. Picture: Facebook

"Her braces looked pretty bad. She had braces on when she went missing in Arizona in 2019. It looked like she still had the same braces on," Smith said.

Police detained and questioned a man on Friday but it is not known if he was the man the couple saw Navarro with.

She ran away from home after leaving a note to her sleeping family saying she was leaving in September 2019, days before her 15th birthday.

She said she would be back but vanished for four years.

The now 18-year-old was described as safe and well and her mother declared "miracles do exist" after she returned on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses in Havre said heavily-armed officers searched a flat a few streets away from the police station in Havre, and a woman resembling Navarro was spotted at the scene.

She and her mother, Jessica Nunez, have not been reunited in person, but have spoken "briefly" on the phone, according to the family's private investigator Trent Steel.

Navarro has not made "her intentions clear" over whether she will come back to Glendale.

"Alicia is an adult, so it will be her decision as to whether or not she remains in Montana, returns to Arizona, or goes elsewhere, regardless of the investigation," a Glendale police spokesperson said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Second Life is an online video game where you can simulate yourself as an avatar

OceanGate used $350 video game 'Second Life' to teach students how to use Titan sub

Abena Oppong-Asare claimed back a parking fine on expenses

Labour frontbencher Abena Oppong-Asare billed taxpayers for a £55 parking fine

The daredevil had tried to get help through the penthouse window.

Daredevil, 30, dies after plunging 721ft from the top of Hong Kong skyscraper

Some 500 cannabis plants were found in a property in Mill Hill Lane in 2019

Fully-equipped former five-bed cannabis farm to be sold at auction for £150,000

Madonna praised her friends and family for their support

Madonna feels 'lucky to be alive' after health scare as she praises her children for stepping up to support her

The Prime Minister is set to travel to Aberdeenshire today as he sets out his plan for energy in his latest attempt to drive a wedge between himself and Keir Starmer's Labour.

Rishi Sunak to press on with plans for new North Sea drilling - criticising Labour's position on energy security

Tories are targetting 20mph zones after Rishi Sunak said he is on the side of drivers who are against Sadiq Khan's ULEZ and low-traffic neighbourhoods across Britain

Tories target ending 20mph zones as Sunak declares he is 'on the drivers' side' against ULEZ and LTNs

Yvette Cooper has criticised the Conservatives' record on crime, highlighting new statistics which show fewer than 6% of crimes were solved in the last year.

Nearly 95% of crimes go unsolved as Labour slams 'national scandal' of Government's law and order record

The RCEN's president has warning of an oncoming NHS winter disaster after the Government unveiled its health service plans for the cold months

NHS 'blithely sailing towards an iceberg' with Government winter plan which will kill thousands, leading doctor says

British Columbia's wildfires have been raging for weeks and have claimed the life of another firefighter - a month after two others perished fighting another blaze in Canada

Third firefighter killed in blazes as Canada struggles against raging British Columbia wildfires

Cardi B threw her microphone at a concertgoers who splashed her with their drink in Las Vegas yesterday

Cardi B throws microphone at fan who launched drink while she performed at Las Vegas concert

Treaddur Bay, Anglesey saw the massive operation in order to try and find a fisher who was reportedly swept to sea

Search for missing Anglesey fisher stood down with no one found despite reports of 'serious incident' near rocks

The blast happened in north west Pakistan

Explosion at Pakistan political rally kills at least 44 and injures nearly 200 in 'suicide bombing'

Stargazers can catch two supermoons

How to see the August supermoons as stargazers set for two sightings in same month

Malkinson plans to move to the Netherlands

Man wrongly jailed for 17 years to leave UK and rebuild life in the Netherlands after finally being freed

Russia was been rocked after Moscow was struck by drones as Zelensky vows to bring war to Russia

Putin's war hits home: Zelenskyy vows 'war is coming to Russia' after Moscow is rocked by triple drone strike

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak will review low traffic neighbourhoods and suggested Khan think twice on Ulez

'I'm on the drivers' side': Sunak tells Khan to 'think twice' on Ulez and orders review into low traffic neighbourhoods
William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Navarro has reappeared in Montana

Teenager who vanished for four years before walking into police station 'argued with man' and told him 'I will go back'
Travellers queue at an EU border gate

Brits in Europe will require face and fingerprint scans under new EU checks for holidaymakers
OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein is pictured with CEO Stockton Rush, who died on the Titan sub

'Forget Stockton': Titan sub co-founder to build floating colony on Venus

Broad is pictured during the fifth test of the 2009 Ashes at the Oval, where he took five wickets and was named man of the match

England legend Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after record-breaking career

Laura Mackenzie said she was denied her "dream job" as a probationary officer in the Highlands

Woman denied police job because she was taking antidepressants launches legal action

Wagner soldiers pose for a picture during a training exercise in Belarus

Wagner troops 'will pose as migrants to enter EU', Polish PM warns

Vorderman is a frequent critic of the Tories

Tory calls on BBC to investigate Carol Vorderman 'for impartiality breaches' after her scathing criticism of Conservatives
Police found a teenager stabbed in Ormskirk

Teenager stabbed to death and 19-year-old injured as town centre cordoned off 'as crime scene' in Lancashire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit