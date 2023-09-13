'Alien corpses' with 'unknown DNA and eggs inside' presented at Mexican Congress as UFO expert testifies under oath

'Alien' bodies presented by UFO expert. Picture: Luis Barron/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Two "non-human" corpses have been shown to Congress in Mexico as a UFO expert testified under oath.

UFO expert Jaime Maussan stood with scientists as he unveiled the two bodies in front of Mexican Congress.

In the "watershed" event, the two corpses, pictured with three-fingered hands, no teeth and stereoscopic vision, were revealed to be allegedly more than 1,000 years old.

Researchers claimed they were found in Cusco, Peru. They said the bodies were not part of "our terrestrial evolution", with 30 per cent of their genetics still unknown, Mexican media said.

The 'alien bodies' were shown in front of Mexican Congress. Picture: Shutterstock

Mr Maussan presented several videos of “UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena” to US officials and members of the Mexican government before unveiling the bodies.

Speaking under oath on Tuesday, he said: "These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution [...] These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom [algae] mines, and were later fossilised."

He went on to say: "Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history.

"We are not alone in this vast universe, we should embrace this reality."

Mr Maussan said that the bodies had been examined by scientists at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), who were able to draw DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating.

The bodies were show in windowed boxes. Picture: Shutterstock

The bodies appeared to mostly be in the shape of a human, but had retractable necks and long skulls showing "characteristics" more "typical of birds", according to El País. They appeared to have no teeth but strong and light bones.

X-rays of the bodies were also shown during the hearing, with experts saying one of the bodies is seen to have “eggs” inside.

They added that the bodies had implants of cadmium and osmium metals.

Osmium is among the rarest elements in the Earth's crust.