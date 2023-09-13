Harry and Meghan join the party as they receive rapturous welcome from Invictus Games crowds

Meghan and Harry sitting together at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been seen laughing and joking with the crowds at the Invictus Games.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The couple waved their hands in the air and greeted fans at a sports arena in Dusseldorf.

The couple were reunited at the event yesterday - after spending almost a week apart. Meghan joined Harry at a reception for the 1,600 athletes and their friends and family.

Today, the Duke and Duchess got into the spirit of the games waving their hands from side to side in time with the cheering crowd.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 4 of the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy

Later on, Harry and Meghan will watch the swimming finals at 5pm and the wheelchair basketball at 7pm UK time.

Meghan travelled from the Sussexes' home in California to the German city, landing there last night.

Harry launched the sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans on Saturday night.

Harry and Meghan sat and shared jokes and pictures with fans. Picture: Alamy

The couple famously appeared in public together for the first time at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017, pictured hand in hand at a wheelchair tennis event.

It is likely that Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is looking after the Sussexes' young children Archie and Lilibet at their home in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in Dusseldorf. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

Harry was pictured on Tuesday sharing a joke with TV presenter and Invictus Games medalist JJ Chalmers during the wheelchair basketball competition, after taking part in some "seat dancing".

Meghan and Harry have a laugh in the stands. Picture: Alamy

On Monday, Harry, the founding patron of the Invictus Games, warmly embraced a wheelchair rugby player by kissing him on the head.

He watched matches in an eight-team wheelchair rugby knockout tournament, then presented medals and spoke to players after Team USA defeated the United Kingdom 21-13 in the final.

His attendance at the games comes after a brief visit to the UK, where he joined the WellChild Awards and visited St George's Chapel in Windsor on the anniversary of the death of his grandmother, the late Queen.