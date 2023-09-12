Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reunited at the 2023 Invictus Games after she jetted in to Germany from Los Angeles.

Meghan travelled from the couple's home in California to the German city of Dusseldorf, where Harry launched the sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans on Saturday night.

The Duchess of Sussex said at an evening of music, food and entertainment on Tuesday: "Hi everybody. It is so special to be here and I'm sorry I'm a little late to the party.

"Like so many of you, you know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created and Fisher House has created, and so I had to spend a little bit more time getting the little ones settled at home

"Three milkshakes and a school drop off and I just landed a couple of hours ago, and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you."

Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty

Seeing that Harry seemed reluctant to speak, Meghan said: "My husband is a man of few words this evening, do you want to say anything?"

Harry took the microphone and said: "You don't need to hear from me again."

Harry and Meghan left after about an hour.

The couple's appearance at the games is an echo of the first time they were seen in public together at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017, when they were seen hand in hand at a wheelchair tennis event.

Meghan at the Invictus Games. Picture: Getty

It is likely that Meghan's mother Doria Ragland is looking after the Sussexes' young children Archie and Lilibet at their home in Montecito, California.

Harry was pictured earlier on Tuesday sharing a joke with TV presenter and Invictus Games medalist JJ Chalmers during the wheelchair basketball competition, after taking part in some "seat dancing".

He opened the games on Saturday evening with a speech that included a joke about John F Kennedy.

He said that while the Sussexes do not "play favourites", the discovery that Meghan is of Nigerian descent meant that things were likely to get "a little bit more competitive" between the couple.

Harry and Meghan on Tuesday evening. Picture: Getty

It came after he took inspiration from a famous speech by John F Kennedy during the Cold War, whereby he said: "Ich bin ein Berliner."

Harry instead jokingly told the crowd "Ich bin ein Dusseldorfer", referring to the host city.

Harry opens Invictus Games in Germany

He told the packed Merkur Spiel-Arena: "We're also very excited to have new nations join us.

"Let's hear it for Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria."

"Now I'm not saying we play favourites in our home... but since my wife discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year," he added.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

This year's competition will run until September 16.

A total of 550 sick, wounded and injured former and current military personnel from 21 countries are taking part in 10 team and individual sports.

Team UK, who are captained by Royal Navy submarine officer Lieutenant Commander James Rogers, has been supported by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

Prince Harry was spotted at Windsor. Picture: Alamy

Harry's visit to Germany comes after he stopped off in the UK, marking the one-year anniversary of the Queen's death.

He had flown to London for a charity event on Thursday but was not expected to meet senior royals.

However, images emerged showing that he stopped at Windsor Castle to visit the Queen's grave.

Senior members of the family paid tribute to the monarch privately at the Balmoral estate in Scotland, with the King attending a memorial service at a church there.