'All Hamas fighters are doomed' vows Benjamin Netanyahu as he promises Israel is preparing ground invasion of Gaza

25 October 2023, 18:28 | Updated: 26 October 2023, 06:38

Netanyahu said the expected invasion will come
Netanyahu said the expected invasion will come. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Hamas is doomed and Israel is preparing to invade on the ground, Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a fresh threat to militants in the Gaza strip.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Israeli prime minister vowed to "do away with Hamas by destroying its military and governmental capabilities and to do everything within our power to return our hostages back home".

"All Hamas militants are doomed, above the earth, underground, within Gaza, and outside of Gaza," he said on Wednesday evening.

However, he made no mention of when the awaited invasion would begin. There has been no official word on why the attack has not yet happened.

He instead said that it is "getting prepared" and that it was right certain details and conditions about the offensive should not be made public.

The IDF conducted a "relatively large" incursion into norther Gaza overnight on Wednesday, targeting "terror infrastructure".

It has been reported that Joe Biden has been pressing Israel to hold off an invasion to secure the release of hostages, which included dual nationals of various countries.

Five Brits remain missing and it is feared they are being held by Hamas.

There are also concerns about US troops coming under attack, with 30 American soldiers having suffered minor injuries from drone and rocket attacks on bases in Iraq and Syria this month.

Read more: Starmer calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Israel-Hamas war after meeting Labour Muslim MPs over comments to LBC

Israel is preparing to invade Gaza
Israel is preparing to invade Gaza. Picture: Alamy

"I want to make it very clear, the timing of the operation of the IDF is unanimously determined by the cabinet that runs the war along with the chief of the general staff," Netanyahu said.

"We work in order to secure the best optimal conditions for their next operations."

Netanyahu said October 7 will be designated a day of mourning for the 1,400 Israelis killed by Hamas's terror attack, describing it as like "shoving thousands of arrows into our heart which is bleeding".

Hundreds of thousands of reservists have been called up ahead of an expected invasion, which will see Israeli Defence Forces troops enter the dense urban environment of Gaza.

Read more: Outrage as grinning activists seen tearing down posters of Israeli hostages in Leicester Square

Hamas has also dug an extensive tunnel network dubbed the Gaza metro.

Israel has been pummelling the strip, leading to thousands of deaths there.

There are also fears Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese militia, could enter the war in the north, forcing Israel onto a two front battle.

Houthi rebels in Yemen - a third group of fighters which, like Hamas and Hezbollah, are heavily tied with Iran - have also fired missiles towards the state.

Hezbollah held talks on Wednesday with senior Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members.

The US has an aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean to deter any other threats to Israel. Britain has also deployed two ships to the region.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Pope

Pope orders Vatican to reopen abuse case

Wu Zunyou

Epidemiologist who helped drive China’s anti-Covid fight dies aged 60

Elon Musk has accused Scotland's First Minister of racism in a comment on his X platform.

Elon Musk accuses Scotland's First Minister of being a 'blatant racist' sparking social media pile-on

Amanda Abbington and Jonathan Goodwin have been engaged since 2021

Amanda Abbington's fiancé shares cryptive message after actress quits Strictly Come Dancing

New Malaysian king

Ruler of Johor state chosen as Malaysia’s new king under rotation system

Footballer Oliver Finney charged with raping a woman

Footballer, 25, charged with rape of woman and is set to appear in court next month

Small boy standing in ruins

Hurricane survivors desperate for food and aid amid slow government response

An Aston Villa fan was left tearful after a steward took away his banner - but he was rewarded with a shirt from Moussa Diaby anyway

Aston Villa fan's banner asking for Moussa Diaby's shirt binned by steward, leaving him tearful until player steps in

'Jealous' husband Ertan Ersoy, 51, (l) guilty of murdering Dr Antonella Castelvedere

'Jealous' husband guilty of murdering his university academic wife after wrongly suspecting her of having affair

Bad grammar can provoke the body's 'fight or flight' response, a study found

Bad grammar activates the body's 'fight or flight' response, study finds

Wilko stores are going to make a return before Christmas

Find out exactly when Wilko shops will return to UK high streets - as retailer announces five new stores

Fighter plane image

Chinese fighter jet ‘was within 10ft of US B-52 bomber’ over South China Sea

The staff member was run over by horses in a bizarre incident

Shocking moment man is run over by horses after running across track as race begins

Military drills

South Korean and US forces stage military exercises

Sadiq Khan has become the most senior Labour figure to call for a ceasefire in Gaza following Labour infighting over Keir Starmer's comments to LBC

Sadiq Khan becomes highest profile Labour figure to call for ceasefire amid party in-fighting over Gaza stance

The sun is set to come back after more than a week of rain

Exact date sunshine to return for Brits after more than a week of heavy rain and weather warnings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinian people amid rubble

Israel strikes outskirts of Gaza City in second ground raid

Crispin Blunt confirms he is politician arrested over rape allegation

Tory MP Crispin Blunt confirms he is politician arrested over rape allegation as he insists he will not be charged
Rishi Sunak said around 200 Britons in Gaza had been in contact with the Foreign Office to ask for help.

Sunak pledges government will ‘do everything we can’ to help evacuate 200 Brits trapped in Gaza
Not dead: Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured yesterday at the Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia

Putin is not dead: Kremlin issues extraordinary denial after claims that he 'died at his luxury Valdai forest palace'
Jorgie Porter was left 'scared and angry' by the attempted burglary

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter left 'scared and angry' by attempted burglary as she releases CCTV of would-be robbers
Police lights

Maine residents stay indoors as hunt for mass shooting suspect goes on

Israeli tanks roll into Gaza on a second night of invasions into the Hamas-controlled territory

Israel launches second night raid on Gaza with tanks, drones and helicopters ahead of ground invasion
Then-Chinese premier Li Keqiang delivers his state of the nation address during the opening session of China’s National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5 2023

Ex-premier Li Keqiang, China’s top economic official for a decade, dies aged 68

A zoom burst photo of a user touching the screen of a laptop

What are the benefits and risks of frontier AI?

Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos

Fundraiser for sacked Met officers who stopped black athletes Bianca Williams and Ricardo dos Santos reaches £40k

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown
Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution
Angela Rayner

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner emphasises plan to abolish no-fault eviction notices if Party comes to power
Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat
Shelagh

Rishi Sunak has 'failed monumentally' to 'humanise' both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict says Israel expert

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit