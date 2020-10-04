Breaking News

Almost 16,000 coronavirus cases added due to system glitch

4 October 2020, 22:03 | Updated: 4 October 2020, 23:12

Over 16,000 positive coronavirus tests have been added to official numbers
Over 16,000 positive coronavirus tests have been added to official numbers. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Almost 16,000 coronavirus cases have been added to the Government's official figures after a glitch meant there were delays in processing the data.

A staggering 15,841 cases recorded between 25 September and 2 October were added.

The announcement came as 22,961 Covid-19 infections were recorded in the UK and takes the total to over 500,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Government also said a further 33 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the death toll in the UK to 42,350 so far.

Interim Chief Executive at Public Health England (PHE), Michael Brodie, said: "A technical issue was identified overnight on Friday 2 October in the data load process that transfers Covid-19 positive lab results into reporting dashboards.

"After rapid investigation, we have identified that 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October were not included in the reported daily Covid-19 cases. The majority of these cases occurred in most recent days.

"Every one of these cases received their Covid-19 test result as normal and all those who tested positive were advised to self-isolate.

"NHS Test and Trace and PHE have worked to quickly resolve the issue and transferred all outstanding cases immediately into the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system and I would like to thank contact tracing and health protection colleagues for their additional efforts over the weekend.

"We fully understand the concern this may cause and further robust measures have been put in place as a result."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been asked to explain the error to MPs on Monday
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been asked to explain the error to MPs on Monday. Picture: PA Images

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth labelled the incident "shambolic" and said that people across the UK "will be understandably alarmed" due to the significant increase in the numbers.

He said: "Matt Hancock should come to the House of Commons on Monday to explain what on earth has happened, what impact it has had on our ability to contain this virus and what he plans to do to fix test and trace."

PHE provided a breakdown of how many cases were not included in each day's figures which shows that almost 9,000 cases have been added in the first two days of October alone.

The health body said the technical issue was caused by the fact that some files containing positive test results exceeded the maximum file size that takes these data files and loads them into central systems.

They said a rapid mitigation has been put in place that splits large files and a full end-to-end review of all systems has been instigated to mitigate the risk of this happening again.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Trump

Trump waves to supporters from car on brief departure from hospital
Kenzo Takada

Fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies

Virus Outbreak India

India confirms another 75,800 coronavirus cases as death toll passes 100,000
Dr Sean Conley

Trump continues to improve during virus treatment, doctors say
Protesters clash with Police Officers during a Black Lives Matter protest through central London in March

Priti Patel: Black Lives Matter protest tactics were 'hooliganism and thuggery'
Home Secretary Priti Patel said she “will introduce a new system that is firm and fair”

Home Secretary vows to overhaul ‘fundamentally broken’ UK asylum system

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday

Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained
Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller

Patel's asylum 'overhaul' won't stop migrants coming to the UK, insists caller
Maajid Nawaz questions disparity in Government lockdown criteria

Maajid Nawaz questions disparity in Government lockdown criteria
Caller fears Black History Month will segregate people and 'makes racism worse'

Caller fears Black History Month will segregate people and 'makes racism worse'
Alastair Campbell: 'Lazy, arrogant' Boris Johnson must 'get serious' on Covid-19 strategy

Alastair Campbell: 'Lazy, arrogant' Boris Johnson must 'get serious' on Covid-19 strategy
David Lammy's furious criticism of Boris Johnson's 'complacent' comments

David Lammy's furious criticism of Boris Johnson's 'complacent' comments
'Wear your mask!': David Lammy's stern demand of public flouting guidance

'Wear your mask!': David Lammy's stern demand of public flouting guidance

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London