Breaking News

Almost 16,000 coronavirus cases added due to system glitch

Over 16,000 positive coronavirus tests have been added to official numbers. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Almost 16,000 coronavirus cases have been added to the Government's official figures after a glitch meant there were delays in processing the data.

A staggering 15,841 cases recorded between 25 September and 2 October were added.

The announcement came as 22,961 Covid-19 infections were recorded in the UK and takes the total to over 500,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Government also said a further 33 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the death toll in the UK to 42,350 so far.

Interim Chief Executive at Public Health England (PHE), Michael Brodie, said: "A technical issue was identified overnight on Friday 2 October in the data load process that transfers Covid-19 positive lab results into reporting dashboards.

"After rapid investigation, we have identified that 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October were not included in the reported daily Covid-19 cases. The majority of these cases occurred in most recent days.

"Every one of these cases received their Covid-19 test result as normal and all those who tested positive were advised to self-isolate.

"NHS Test and Trace and PHE have worked to quickly resolve the issue and transferred all outstanding cases immediately into the NHS Test and Trace contact tracing system and I would like to thank contact tracing and health protection colleagues for their additional efforts over the weekend.

"We fully understand the concern this may cause and further robust measures have been put in place as a result."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been asked to explain the error to MPs on Monday. Picture: PA Images

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth labelled the incident "shambolic" and said that people across the UK "will be understandably alarmed" due to the significant increase in the numbers.

He said: "Matt Hancock should come to the House of Commons on Monday to explain what on earth has happened, what impact it has had on our ability to contain this virus and what he plans to do to fix test and trace."

PHE provided a breakdown of how many cases were not included in each day's figures which shows that almost 9,000 cases have been added in the first two days of October alone.

The health body said the technical issue was caused by the fact that some files containing positive test results exceeded the maximum file size that takes these data files and loads them into central systems.

They said a rapid mitigation has been put in place that splits large files and a full end-to-end review of all systems has been instigated to mitigate the risk of this happening again.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...