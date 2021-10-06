'Almost t-shirt weather': Temperatures to soar to 22C in parts of UK

Temperatures could reach 22C in parts of the UK on Thursday, a meteorologist has said. Picture: Alamy

By James Morris

Temperatures are set to soar to 22C in an “Indian summer” for some parts of the UK tomorrow.

“You could say it’s almost t-shirt weather,” meteorologist Jim Dale told LBC.

It follows heavy rain, including some flooding in London and other parts of England, on Tuesday.

But Mr Dale, founder of independent meteorological company British Weather Services, said that on Thursday, temperatures could rise to 22C in parts of the South West, Midlands and Humberside.

He said the “spread” of warm weather should be “fairly universal”, with temperatures of 20C in parts of Northern Ireland and north-east Scotland.

“It’s not London this time,” he added, with expected temperatures of 18C in the capital, “but it won’t be very unpleasant."

Mr Dale said normal temperatures at this time of year would be about 12C in Scotland and 15C in England and Wales.

“It’s October so we can legitimately say Indian summer,” he said.

However, he added: “The dry weather will last but the warmer weather won’t last. It will revert a little bit as we go into the weekend. The peak of the warmer weather is Thursday and Friday.

“But that dry weather will go into next weekend – 16C and 17C so it’s still pretty good.”

Mr Dale added we can expect to avoid wet weather for the next two weeks.

It comes after the Met Office said that last month was the second warmest September on record for the UK.

Mean temperatures for all the UK nations were about 2C above their long-term averages for the month.