Alok Sharma: I hope UK and EU can ‘get there’ on Brexit deal before Dec 31

14 December 2020, 10:48 | Updated: 14 December 2020, 10:57

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Business Secretary Alok Sharma told LBC today that he hopes the UK can reach a trade deal with the EU by the end of December, saying “there will be no discussions beyond that point”.

But amid concerns no-deal is the still the most likely outcome, the cabinet minister also insisted the UK would “prosper” under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

WTO terms would see tariffs introduced from January 1 - a move that is predicted to cost jobs, cause food prices to rise and wipe £45 billion off the economy next year.

READ MORE: Barnier: Limited progress in Brexit talks but deal still possible

READ MORE: Brexit trade talks to 'go extra mile' in bid to secure deal

And as time runs out for a deal to be made, Mr Sharma admitted to LBC’s Nick Ferrari there was the “practical issue” of Parliament needing to approve any agreement, but said: “Of course Parliament has shown that it can act very quickly.”

He added: “I understand that for businesses as well they will be looking to see what sort of arrangement we reach, so I hope that we can get there before [the end of the year].”

It comes as talks continued in Brussels on Monday between negotiators from the UK and EU on a post-Brexit trade deal.

A deadline to finish talks had been set for Sunday, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed to an extension.

Mr Johnson and Mrs von der Leyen spoke for 20 minutes on the phone on Sunday and said after the call they would "go the extra mile" and continue discussions.

Mr Sharma insisted the UK is still determined to reach a Canada-style deal with the EU.

“We want to do so on the basis of zero tariffs, zero quotas,” he said.

But asked for his views on a possible no-deal, Mr Sharma said: “I think we will prosper on WTO terms.”

Challenged by Nick Ferrari on what he meant by this, he added: “There are businesses that of course supported the bid to leave the European Union 

“Of course we are going to have control of our borders, our moneys, our laws but I’ve also been on your programme in the last few weeks and talked about the green industrial revolution, the money the Government alongside the private sector is putting into renewables and a whole range of other technologies and I’ve talked to investors in those sectors - they want to invest in the UK and of course that will happen irrespective of the type of arrangement we reach with the EU.”

Mr Johnson said on Sunday the UK would not be walking away from the negotiating table and that "where there is life, there is hope".

But the Conservative leader continued to warn a no-deal outcome was still the most likely scenario.

"The most likely thing now is, of course, that we have to get ready for WTO terms, Australia terms," the Prime Minister said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

James Blunt reveals how he prevented World War III

A freshly-dug grave sits at the Motherwell Cemetery in Port Elizabeth, South Africa (Theo Jeftha/AP)

Eswatini’s prime minister dies with Covid-19 as virus surges in southern Africa
Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

President-elect Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

Electoral College meets to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in US election
Cathedral Shooting

Gunman shot dead by police at New York cathedral Christmas concert
Cathedral Shooting

Gunman shot by police at NYC cathedral Christmas concert

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Here's everything you need to know about a no-deal Brexit

What could a no-deal Brexit mean for you? Everything you need to know
Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Covid vaccine priority list: Who will get the vaccine first in the UK?
Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Who is hesitant to take the Covid vaccine and why?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

"Leave the Twitter button alone," was Sir Keir's advice

'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns'Leave the Twitter button alone,' Sir Keir's warns politicians after Labour MP's tweet
Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch live 9am

Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer - watch in full

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'

Maajid Nawaz explains how UK can prosper post-Brexit: 'It's not all bad news'
Walking away from negotiations 'a mistake' warns ex-Taoiseach

Extending Brexit trade talks 'right thing to do' confirms ex-Taoiseach
Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'

Nigel Farage: Disruption caused by no-deal Brexit 'will be tiny'
David Lammy lists government failures one year on from election

David Lammy lists government failures one year on from election

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London