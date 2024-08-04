Amanda Abbington told she would 'die on stage' as police race to investigate anonymous threat

By Kit Heren

Amanda Abbington has been sent a death threat over her complaint about former Strictly star Giovanni Pernice.

Abbington is said to have been told via email on Friday that she would "die on stage" unless she retracted the bullying complaints about the dancer.

The threat left the 50-year-old actress "absolutely terrified", according to the Sun, especially as the theatre where she is currently performing is small, with the audience "within touching distance" of the stage.

Abbington is appearing in the play When It Happens To You at the Park Theatre in the Finsbury park area of north London.

Police they were called to a theatre in the area on Friday afternoon.

Officers said in a statement: "Police were called at around 4pm on Friday August 2 by a staff member at a theatre in Finsbury Park following receipt of an alleged malicious communication.

"There have been no arrests, inquiries are ongoing."

Abbington made a formal complaint about Pernice's teaching methods after she left the BBC One show, citing at the time "medical" and "personal" reasons.

The TV and theatre star told The Sunday Times in July that the aftermath had been "really brutal", and she had received "death threats and rape threats".

Abbington later alleged she was subject to "inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying" and a "toxic environment" while on the programme.

Pernice, who will not compete on Strictly this year, rejects "any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour", and believes he will be cleared by a review.

Jez Bond, artistic director and CEO of the Park Theatre, said: "We can confirm we reported a threat to the police, and are assisting them in their inquiries.

"The safety of all our performers, theatre staff and visitors are of paramount importance."