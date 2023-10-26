Amanda Abbington's fiancé shares supportive post after her Strictly exit

Jonathan Goodwin and Amanda Abbington have been engaged since 2021. Picture: Getty

By Ana Truesdale

Amanda Abbington's fiancé has posted a message of support to her following her exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Following Amanda's exit from Strictly, her fiancé Jonathan Goodwin took to social media to offer a message of support.

Posting online, Jonathan highlighted how Amanda and Dame Sue Vincent raise money "to provide Christmas dinner for the women and children in refuges in London" every year.

He also said he would donate the fee of five hypnotherapy sessions to the cause.

Amanda Abbington's fiancé, ex-stuntman Jonathan Goodwin posted a message of support to social media. Picture: Social media

Amanda Abbington took to Instagram earlier this week to share a statement about why she has quit Strictly Come Dancing just five weeks into the competition.

Sharing an image of a pair of dancing shoes, she posted a statement revealing that the decision to quit the show following a series of "setbacks" was not easy.

The Sherlock actress, 49, added that she felt she had to quit due to "personal reasons" and thanked Strictly’s production team.

Before her statement, there had been rumours circulating on why the actress quit, including the "gruelling schedule", according to an insider source.

The pair had to deny rumours of a feud due to Giovanni’s "strict and aggressive style and attitude" during training sessions

They brushed this off on It Takes Two, with Amanda confirming she and Giovanni were having "the best time".

Jonathan posted a message of support under Amanda's post. He said: "You are so incredible. So unbelievably beautiful but also incredibly brave. I'm so proud to be your man."

The two have been engaged since 2021.

Jonathan is a retired stuntman and former escapologist.

He was on British screens in 2019 on Britain's Got Talent, where he made it to the finals and performed a 'buried alive' trick.

In 2020, Jonathan finished as a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent

The following year, he was paralysed when rehearsals for a dangerous stunt for America's Got Talent: Extreme went wrong.

As a part of the now-axed show, he was attempting to escape from a straightjacket while hanging 30ft in the air.

He was crushed between two burning cars because they were released too early.

Jonathan was supposed to free himself and fall under the vehicles just before they hit it each other.

The former stuntman lost his left kidney and ended up with third-degree burns and fractures to his ribs, legs and shoulders.

Last week it was reported that Jonathan is now suing America's Got Talent over the incident.

He will have to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life after being paralysed.

His lawyer Stuart Fraenkel told the BBC: "This is yet another example of the entertainment industry putting profits and ratings before safety."