'Studying abroad is awesome!': Amanda Knox slammed for tweet at writer who hated studying in Italy

Amanda Knox said 'studying abroad is awesome'. (Right) Meredith Kercher, who was murdered in Perugia. Picture: Getty/PA/Twitter

By Asher McShane

The American woman acquitted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher has been criticised over a Tweet at a journalist who said she hated studying abroad.

Amanda Knox wrote online: “Girl, what are you talking about? Studying abroad is awesome!” In response to a piece by writer Stacia Datskovska about her experiences as a New Yorker studying abroad in Florence.

Ms Knox spent four years in prison accused of killing Ms Kercher in Perugia in 2007 before eventually being acquitted by a panel of judges at Italy’s court of cessation in Rome due to ‘stunning flaws’ in the investigation that led to her conviction.

Girl, what are you talking about? Studying abroad is awesome!https://t.co/xlEgCKTzqg — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) March 15, 2023

One person commented: “Unbelievably tasteless.” Another said: “Not funny. Must be incredibly painful for Meredith’s family.”

Meredith Kercher, 21, was found stabbed to death in her apartment in Perugia. Picture: PA

In Stacia’s article she complains about her seven roommates, 'hostile' locals and her online internship.

She “grew to despise the sights, hated the people, and couldn't wait to get back home to my campus in New York.”

Leeds University student Meredith Kercher, 21, was found stabbed to death with her throat slashed in her bedroom of the apartment she shared with Knox in the Italian town of Perugia.

Knox was originally found guilty in 2009 but was freed on appeal two years later.

The guilty verdict was reinstated in 2014 but quashed by Italy's highest court in March 2015.

A panel of five judges also cleared Ms Knox’s ex-boyfriend Rafael Sollectito. Rudy Guede was handed a 16-year jail term in 2008 for Meredith’s murder.