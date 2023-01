Amazon workers in UK set to strike for first time ever in dispute over pay

Amazon workers in Coventry are set to go on strike. (stock images). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The first ever strike by UK workers at online giant Amazon is set to take place later this month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Members of the GMB union based at a Coventry warehouse will stage a walk out on January 25 in a dispute over pay after voting in favour of taking industrial action.

But Amazon has insisted that there will be "zero impact" on customers because of the strike, adding that its normal operations will continue.

It pointed out that its Coventry site is not a fulfilment centre that directly services customer orders - it's a centre that provides stock to its UK centres.

Read more: RMT chief Mick Lynch compares government to 'repressive regimes like China' in LBC phone-in

Read more: Deal to halt rail strikes 'within touching distance' but unions told 'no bottomless pit of cash' ahead of more walkouts

Amazon warehouse. Picture: Alamy

Amanda Gearing, GMB senior organiser, said: "Amazon workers in Coventry are set to make history on January 25, becoming the first ever Amazon workers in the UK to go on strike.

"They've shown they're willing to put themselves on the line to fight for what's right.

"But people working for one of the most valuable companies in the world shouldn't have to threaten strike action just to win a wage they can live on.

"GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to give workers a proper pay rise and avoid industrial action."

Staff previously preparing for Black Friday (stock image). Picture: Alamy

Amazon previously said that fewer than 300 of its 1,400 workers in Coventry are a part of the GMB union.

A spokesperson said: "We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we're proud to offer competitive pay which starts at a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.

"This represents a 29% increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon employees since 2018.

"Employees are also offered comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more-including private medical insurance, life assurance, subsidised meals and an employee discount, to name a few."