'Robots are treated better': Amazon workers walk out in first UK strike over 50p pay rise

25 January 2023, 10:29 | Updated: 25 January 2023, 10:41

Members of the GMB Union are walking out in a dispute over pay.
Members of the GMB Union are walking out in a dispute over pay. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Amazon workers in Coventry have made history as they stage their first ever strike in the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around 300 members of the GMB union walked out amid a dispute over pay on Wednesday, pausing work for 24 hours.

Staff have been asking to be paid as much as US workers, who receive $18 an hour - the equivalent of £14.65 - as opposed to the 50p-an-hour pay rise Amazon recommended in August.

It would mean the lowest paid employees would only make £10.50 an hour.

Workers at the warehouse scan stock, which is sent out to Amazon fulfilment centres, to be shipped to consumers.

Read more: Anti-strike legislation ‘won’t work’ warns Tory peer, while callers oppose rail walkouts

Read more: Sunak ordered to 'come out of hiding' and end 999 strike as ambulance workers walk out for third time in five weeks

The GMB said pay was lower than that offered by Asda, Disney and Primark - all of which also operate warehouses in the area.

Amazon worker Darren Westwood said staff were treated worse than robots.

"We all saw the profits they’re making during the pandemic — that’s what angered people more," Mr Westwood told CNBC.

"We were expecting a better increase than what they were imposing."

He added: "Someone the other day said we’re treated like robots — no, robots are treated better."

Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry
Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry. Picture: Alamy

Stuart Richards, GMB senior organiser, said: "Today, Amazon workers in Coventry will make history.

"They've defied the odds to become the first ever Amazon workers in the UK to go on strike.

"They're taking on one of the world's biggest companies to fight for a decent standard of living.

"They should be rightly proud of themselves.

"After six months of ignoring all requests to listen to workers' concerns, GMB urges Amazon UK bosses to do the right thing and give workers a proper pay rise."

Banners on the picket line
Banners on the picket line. Picture: LBC

An Amazon spokesperson said: "A tiny proportion of our workforce are involved.

"In fact, according to the verified figures, only a fraction of 1% of our UK employees voted in the ballot - and that includes those who voted against industrial action.

"We appreciate the great work our teams do throughout the year and we're proud to offer competitive pay which starts at a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.

"This represents a 29% increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon employees since 2018.

"Employees are also offered comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more - including private medical insurance, life assurance, subsidised meals and an employee discount, to name a few."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands with German soldiers beside a Leopard 2 main battle tank during a training exercise in Ostenholz in October

Germany confirms plans to give Ukraine tanks to fight off Russian invaders

The Tate brothers were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29

'There is no justice!': Ranting Andrew Tate bemoans Romanian judicial system as he's handed to police for questioning

St Paul's Cathedral and car covered in snow

Met Office 'snow bomb' weather forecast: Is snow coming to the UK?

Breaking
Sir Mark Rowley spoke in the wake of the David Carrick case

Met chief says two or three officers will face charges for months in 'painful truth' for scandal-hit force

The widow said she is "bemused" by the footage

The saaga continues! 'We refurbished two weeks ago': Curry house hits back at widow over video promo row

A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, in 2011

Germany set to approve sending tanks to battle Russian invaders in Ukraine

Tyson is being sued by a woman who claims he raped her in a limo

Mike Tyson sued by woman who claims he raped her in his limousine after he invited her to party

Man on Mars?: NASA's plans for rocket to get humans to the red planet in 45 days - cutting down a seven month trip

Man on Mars: NASA's plans for rocket to get humans to the red planet in 45 days - cutting down a seven month trip

London Abellio red buses

Are buses on strike today? Bus strike dates for 2023 revealed

Police officers escort Andrew Tate to the offices of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (Diicot), where prosecutors are examining his electronic equipment

Andrew Tate’s phones and laptops being searched as he says ‘there’s no justice’

Berlin Airport

Berlin Airport cancels all flights amid ground staff strike

Outlook is down for thousands

Microsoft Teams and Outlook down for thousands as company investigates 'networking issue'

The Govt is weighing up plans to raise the retirement age

Fears thousands more will die without picking up state pension as Govt row breaks out over raising retirement age to 68

Filming for the UK version of Squid Game has gone wrong.

Netflix's real-life Squid Game turns into 'warzone' chaos as people stretchered away amid freezing conditions

Footage shared by the police shows how the men assaulted three American tourists in a street

Two men jailed after stealing £100,000 watch from American tourist at knifepoint before speeding away in stolen Jaguar

A court officer removes Albert 'Ian' Schweitzer’s handcuffs following the judge’s decision to release him from prison immediately

Man jailed for 130 years for murdering tourist released after fresh DNA test

Latest News

See more Latest News

The theft happened at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow

Glasgow Hospital targeted in 'utterly deplorable' theft amid extreme NHS pressure

Pope Francis speaks during an interview with the Associated Press at the Vatican

Pope Francis: ‘Homosexuality is a sin but not a crime’

PC Chehab's offending came to light in July 2021 after joining in March 2020 (stock image)

Serving Met Police schools officer, 22, faces lengthy jail term after having sex with 14-year-old girl
New Zealand Hipkins

Chris Hipkins sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st prime minister

Chancellor Scholz approved a delivery of 14 Leopard 2s

Germany finally sends tanks to Ukraine as Russia vows to burn Western armour

Kanye West, known as Ye, watches the first half of an NBA basketball game

Kanye West could be denied entry to Australia over antisemitic comments

Parrs Wood High School in Didsbury

Teenage girl, 14, rushed to hospital after being stabbed on school playground as police question 14-year-old boy
The pair were reported missing on January 7

British men missing in Ukraine killed while 'rescuing elderly woman in humanitarian evacuation from Soledar', family say
Police at the scene in Half Moon Bay

Seven dead as California mourns third mass killing in eight days

Brighton and Hove councillors have requested an urgent meeting with the Home Office after the government confirmed 78 young asylum-seekers remain missing from UK hotels

Minister admits 200 child asylum-seekers are missing from UK hotels as Home Office called for crisis talks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

Shelagh Fogarty

'Our judicial system only protects the criminals', says caller whose son's murderer was released early
Tom Swarbrick

'Talk about the wrong way around': James O'Brien slams government for their backwards action on crime
LBC caller: The West has 'blood on its hands' if support for Ukraine stops

The West has 'blood on its hands' if it stops support for Ukraine, LBC caller says

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’
‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election
Tory MP Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Tom Swarbrick

'The Tory government has turned slimy and needs binning!', says Tom Swarbrick

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit