Amber Heard blasts Johnny Depp's TikTok celebrating defamation trial verdict

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial captivated audiences. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Amber Heard has criticised Johnny Depp after he posted a TikTok thanking his fans for supporting him during their defamation trial.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star's first video on the social media platform showed him waving at supporters and playing guitar on tour with Jeff Beck.

He has been in the UK since being awarded £8 million in compensatory damages and £4 million in punitive damages, playing with Beck and turning up at pubs, a curry house and an animal centre as he celebrates the outcome of the trial in Virginia.

Having recently joined TikTok, Mr Depp's account posted the caption on his first post: "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together.

"We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.

"You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

But his ex-wife Amber Heard's spokesperson retorted in a statement: "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward.

"The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is... be afraid to stand up and speak out."

Mr Depp, 58, sued the 36-year-old Aquaman actor over an opinion piece in the Washington Post in 2018.

Read more: Johnny Depp 'splashes £50k' on curry in Birmingham as he celebrates Amber Heard court win

They found both Ms Heard and Mr Depp liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other, with Ms Heard defaming the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in three separate statements and Mr Depp defaming Ms Heard with one statement his attorney made.

The six-week trial, which was televised, captivated audiences around the world.

People involved in the trial became sudden celebrities, including Mr Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez.

She was hailed on social media for her courtroom interventions, speeches and questioning.

Camille Vasquez became a social media sensation. Picture: Alamy

She has now been promoted to partner at her law firm, with bosses at Brown Rudnick deciding to promote her earlier than usual.

Ms Vasquez said: "I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership.

"I'm proud of the uniquely talented team I've had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick's culture of excellence."