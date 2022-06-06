Johnny Depp 'splashes £50k' on curry in Birmingham as he celebrates Amber Heard lawsuit victory

6 June 2022, 20:38

Johnny Depp Sighting
Johnny Depp Sighting. Picture: Getty

By Megan Hinton

Johnny Depp enjoyed a night out of curry, cocktails and Rosé Champagne as he celebrated his lawsuit victory over his ex-wife Amber Heard in the UK.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been touring around Britain with musician Jeff Beck and on Sunday night, along with 20 others, booked out Birmingham's Varanasi restaurant.

The owners of the curry house said Johnny Depp left a "large tip" after booking out the entire 300-cover venue last night. According to the Daily Mail the actor ran up a bill of £50,000.

Varanasi is considered one of the UK’s leading Indian restaurants and on a typical Saturday feeds over 400 diners, but Sunday's huge bill made the owners "more money than their busiest night of the week".

Mohammed Hussain, Operations Director of Varanasi, told MailOnline how he had thought the request to book the venue was a "wind up" at first but described the actor as "a very lovely, down to earth bloke who spent a lot of time speaking with the staff, our friends and family and was happy to pose for pictures with them".

The group dined on a selection of shish kebabs, chicken tikka and tandoori king prawns, butter chicken, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and king prawn bhuna with Mr Depp opting to finish his meal with panna cotta and cheesecake.

Posted by Varanasi Birmingham on Monday, June 6, 2022

The 58-year-old actor has been spotted in a number of places around the UK since the end of his court case, surprising the public by popping into local pubs.

A huge £50,000 bill was presented to Mr Depp at the end of the night, who paid for it in full.

A jury found Ms Heard's 2018 article in the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse to be defamatory and awarded $10.35million (£8.2 million) in damages to Mr Depp.

Ms Heard won on one count of her counter-suit, successfully arguing Depp's press agent defamed her by claiming her allegations were "an abuse hoax" aimed at capitalising on the #MeToo movement.

The jury awarded her $2 million (£1.5 million) in damages.

The actor was not in court for the jury findings on Wednesday, and has instead been touring with musician Jeff Beck appearing at a host of UK dates.

Mr Beck is playing a concert at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Monday night - and it is widely thought the Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas star will once again be appearing on stage.

Posted by Varanasi Birmingham on Monday, June 6, 2022

Mr Hussain said once Mr Depp had finished he spent time "hugging, kissing and having photos taken" with members of staff, and friends and family members of the restaurant bosses.

"He was very humble, and he stayed to talk and greet everyone," added Mr Hussain.

"He met my three daughters and they made him give them a few one-liners from his movies.

"He did 'you're weird' from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Mr Hussain added: "He was really good with the children, but there was about 60 of us there and he didn't leave one person without hugging or kissing them, or shaking their hands.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime moment, really.

"Some of the staff were asking about the recent court case, but he was just smiling - it was a smile of relief."

Mr Hussain said: "They spent a lot of money, it's a big venue to hire out, but they never even looked at the bill.

"He gave a large tip."

