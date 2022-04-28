Johnny Depp proudly shows lawyer his doodles during heated $100m Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp was spotted proudly showing his courtroom doodles to his lawyer. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Johnny Depp was spotted proudly showing his courtroom doodles to his lawyer, during a defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor can be seen passing a sketch to his lawyer whilst waiting on Tara Roberts - Depp’s island estate manager and witness - to join the hearing via a video link.

A short clip shows Mr Depp passing a small piece of paper to his attorney, who then reached for his glasses to closely inspect the note, before nodding and smiling in approval.

The picture appears to be a portrait of a face and is not the first time he has been caught drawing in court with Depp also pictured during Wednesday’s hearing colouring purple and pink figures on a sheet of paper.

The pride in which Johnny Depp presented his drawing to his lawyer 🥹 and his lawyer’s response 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹I love it and clearly JD is innocent and I wish we could see the drawing too pic.twitter.com/R3tcmGcT7e — Jeanette Hayes (@jeanettehayes) April 28, 2022

Mr Depp's defamation allegations relate to a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard called herself a victim of domestic abuse.

Amber subsequently filed a countersuit against Depp for $100million (£79,600,000).

Mr Depp has denied all allegations and says he is "ashamed" by the evidence shown to the court, which included video of him smashing objects in a kitchen and abusive text messages shared with his friend, actor Paul Bettany.

On Thursday the court was told that after serving Mr Depp with divorce proceedings, Ms Heard promised to "keep this matter out of the spotlight" in return for continued financial payments.

In a letter, the Aquaman star demanded Mr Depp allowed her and her friends to stay rent free in his three Los Angeles penthouses.

She also asked for "exclusive use and possession" of the black Range Rover, with Depp the one responsible for making payments towards the vehicle.

Johnny Depp concluded his testimony on Monday after incidents including a trip to Australia in March 2015, during which Mr Depp severed the top of his finger, and another time when he claims Ms Heard threw a can of mineral spirits at his head, were examined.

In her final question to Mr Depp on Monday, his lawyer Camille Vasquez asked: "What did you say in response when Ms Heard said 'tell the world Johnny, tell them I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic violence?'"

"I said yes, I am," Mr Depp replied.

On Wednesday forensic psychologist Shannon Curry said Amber Heard displays signs of a personality disorder which involves "extreme effort to be the centre of attention".

Ms Curry said the actress suffered from borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder, which can involve "manipulation tactics to try and get their needs met."

Dr Curry also said Ms Heard had not suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as the actress has claimed, from her relationship with Johnny Depp.

Giving evidence at the trial on Tuesday, Dr Curry discussed her observations from clinical interviews she had conducted with Ms Heard, and said they were consistent with the disorders.

"(There is) a tendency to be very self-righteous but to also deny that self-righteousness and to judge others critically against these high standards

"They could use manipulation tactics to try and get their needs met, very needy of attention, approval, acceptance.

"They tend to distance people who are close to them. Initially they may seem very charming. They're very socially sophisticated actually."

Asked about her conclusions, she said: "Ms Heard did not have PTSD and there were pretty significant indications that she was grossly exaggerating the symptoms of PTSD when asked about them."

In his own evidence Mr Depp has alleged that he, and not Ms Heard, had been the victim of abuse, describing multiple incidents when the actress had thrown objects at him.

In cross examination Ms Heard's lawyers questioned Dr Curry about her potential bias, having been hired by Mr Depp and having had dinner and drinks with the actor and his legal team before her appointment.

Ms Heard is also expected to take the stand in the trial, which is taking place at the Fairfax County District Courthouse in Virginia, and is expected to last a total of seven weeks.