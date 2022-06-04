Sam Fender slammed for caving to 'woke mob' after apologising for Johnny Depp 'hero' selfie

4 June 2022

Sam Fender has been criticised for his apology.
Sam Fender has been criticised for his apology. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Sam Fender has been criticised for back tracking on a selfie he posted of himself with "hero" Johnny Depp.

The musician issued an apology after receiving a backlash to the photo, given Johnny Depp's recent involvement in a defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

He initially shared the picture - which featured himself, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Jeff Beck - to his Instagram story, captioning it: "Some serious heroes."

Mr Fender went on to say he was "deeply sorry" over his "poor choice of words and timing" and rapidly deleted the image.

However, fans have now slammed him for "letting the hypocritical woke lot bully him", with one social media user adding that "woke, snowflake Britain strikes again".

Johnny Depp awarded $15m as he wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at Sheffield gig as Amber Heard verdict looms

Sam Fender was invited to meet Johnny Depp
Sam Fender was invited to meet Johnny Depp. Picture: Instagram/sam_fender

The Seventeen Going Under singer's full apology read: "I want to apologise.

"I was invited to briefly meet a musical legend and an actor who has been in almost every film I've watched growing up.

"I went – we chatted music and without thinking I took a photo and posted it as it was pretty surreal.

"Using the word 'heroes' was meant in reference to their careers, but in the context of the trial was severely misinformed.

"I now realise that it was a poor choice of words and timing, but that's irrelevant.

"It was naive and disrespectful to those who relate to any of the issues highlighted in the trial and the broader issues it poses. I didn't think it through and I should have.

"I can't really say anything other than that it was ill-judged and I was ignorant with regards to the trials as a whole, and thoughtless on what my post could imply.

"I realise this entirely and for that I am deeply sorry. Sam."

The musician shared his apology online.
The musician shared his apology online. Picture: Instagram/sam_fender

But his decision to u-turn on the selfie left fans even more furious.

One person tweeted: "Head has fallen off, I cannot believe @samfendermusic has had to apologise for having a picture with Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck. He called them all heroes, because they are… woke, snowflake Britain strikes again…"

Another Twitter user said: "Why is Sam Fender even apologising he has nothing to say sorry for. He is letting the hypocritical woke lot bully him on social media."

A third person tweeted: "Why yield to the woke/stupid mob? Your opinion has not to confirm to the dictatorship of minds they want to impose on everyone."

Johnny Depp during the trial.
Johnny Depp during the trial. Picture: Alamy

Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million after he won his defamation case against Amber Heard earlier in the week.

Mr Depp sued the Aquaman star for 50 million US dollars over a newspaper article titled: "I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change."

The article did not mention Mr Depp by name, but his lawyers said it falsely implied he physically and sexually abused the Ms Heard while they were together.

Following six weeks of evidence and roughly 13 hours of deliberation jurors reached a decision. They were initially due to read the verdict at 8pm UK time, but were sent back to the deliberation room by the judge to finish a verdict form.

They found both Ms Heard and Mr Depp liable for defamation in their lawsuits against each other, with Ms Heard defaming the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in three separate statements and Mr Depp defaming Ms Heard with one statement his attorney made.

He was seen shaking hands with fans and drinking with Sam Fender and Jeff Beck at The Bridge Tavern in Gateshead around the time verdicts were read out at the court in Virginia.

