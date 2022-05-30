Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at Sheffield gig as Amber Heard verdict looms

30 May 2022, 16:53 | Updated: 30 May 2022, 17:00

By Sophie Barnett

Johnny Depp stunned music fans in Sheffield with a surprise appearance alongside Jeff Beck just days after final evidence was given in his libel trial against Amber Heard.

The actor, who's recently left his US libel trial, performed unannounced alongside his close friend at City Hall on Sunday evening.

He took to the stage as the jury was sent away to deliberate the explosive testimony aired during his defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor, who's recently left his US libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, performed unannounced alongside close friend Jeff Beck at City Hall. Picture: Sheffield City Hall

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, joined Beck for a cover of John Lennon's "Isolation" - which some fans say was "incredible".

The pair also performed covers of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On and Little Wing by Jimi Hendrix.

Sheffield City Hall tweeted: “Well ... what a surprise we got last night when Johnny Depp joined Jeff Beck on stage. Wishing Beck good luck for the rest of his amazing tour and a big thank you to Johnny Depp for joining us!”

Fans flooded social media as they praised the star on his "return" to the stage.

One person wrote: "Awwww Johnny this is where your sposed to be - amongst talent and people that genuinely love and care about you."

Another added "what a superb gig" while one person claimed Johnny has "never looked so happy".

After six weeks of evidence and details of violent altercations between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, jurors considering their verdicts were sent home for the weekend on Friday.

Due to the US federal holiday, Memorial Day, on May 30, the jury will return to continue its deliberations on Tuesday.

Closing remarks from both sides of the multimillion-dollar case urged jurors to think about other victims of domestic abuse.

Lawyers for both actors also implored for the other side to "take responsibility" for their actions.

Mr Depp is suing his former partner over a 2018 article she wrote in the Washington Post, which was titled: I spoke up against sexual violence - and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change.

The article does not mention Mr Depp by name, yet his lawyers say it falsely implies he physically and sexually abused Ms Heard while they were together.

Over the course of the trial jurors have heard evidence from a raft of family members, friends, work associates and medical experts.

Both Mr Depp and Ms Heard have also taken to the stand twice to give evidence and undergo cross-examination from the opposing legal teams.

