Half-term chaos: Holidays cancelled, flights delayed and no food or drink in airports

Customers face delays and cancellations at Bristol Airport
Customers face delays and cancellations at Bristol Airport. Picture: Alamy/Getty/Twitter

By Megan Hinton

Half-term holidaymakers face seven-hour delays and last minute cancelations as travel chaos ensues at UK airports.

Popular holiday company TUI told "hundreds" of customers over text that their highly anticipated holidays had been cancelled whilst unlucky passengers at Bristol airport reportedly faced seven-hour delays.

Jet setters waiting for flights at Manchester airport said their 5.30pm Sunday departures had been pushed back to Monday, leaving families with children left to sleep on the airport floor.

Some upset passengers said they were grounded at the airport for four-hours before a pilot eventually came and took their place at the front of the plane.

British Airways told customers over the weekend drop bags off a whole day early if they stood any chance of jetting off on their holidays.

Brits face holiday chaos as 'just 50% of passports will be renewed in time for summer'

Lisa Trenchard said her daughter Seren Rounds, a primary school teacher, and her fiance, electrician Adam Howells, are on the verge of postponing their wedding after their flight to Cyprus was scrapped.

Ms Rounds, 27, and Mr Howells, 29, of Caerleon, South Wales, have been planning their big day since 2020, but might be forced to postpone it after Tui cancelled their flight to Paphos.

Ms Trenchard said 34 guests were due to fly from Bristol on Saturday, with 11 guests already in Cyprus, but their 1.30pm outbound flight was first delayed and then cancelled.

She said the wedding is booked for Thursday June 2 but they have an appointment at a town hall on Monday.

She said there is now "no way" they can find flights for all 34 guests, so the wedding is "ruined".

Ms Trenchard, 55, a health visiting manager from Caerleon, said: "We have families with babies and a devastated bride and groom to be."

She added: "Absolutely I blame Tui, not necessarily for the initial problem, but their lack of visibility and compassion, and how they have taken the easy option to cancel."

Mother-of-one Sunita Ramjee, 50, of Swansea, Wales, said she spent £6,000 on tickets to take her daughter, 19, and brother to the Grand Prix in Monaco for his 40th birthday present.

They were meant to be flying from London Gatwick to Nice on Friday, but the flight was delayed and then cancelled while they were at the airport.

She says there were no alternative flights available because of the Grand Prix and the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday.

Ms Ramjee said: "We had tickets to the Grand Prix and now easyJet has cancelled my flight and I'm not going to get a refund (for the Formula One tickets).

"I'm really disappointed in the way it was handled. Nobody helped us to try and figure out alternative flights or make hotel bookings.

"It is something my daughter has been looking forward to since we moved to the UK, it was my brother's 40th birthday present."

Customers face delays and cancellations
Customers face delays and cancellations. Picture: Alamy

Michele Farmer, 56, tweeted: "Our easyJet flight to Naples at 17.30, yes, in less than an hour's time has been cancelled.

"We've been sent through baggage collection with luggage thrown on the floor now standing outside Bristol Airport.

"No help. Poor on every level."

She was meant to be taking her daughter Madeleine for a half-term holiday they booked for the same week in 2020.

In a statement today, Manchester Airport apologised for the disruption, and said that delays at check-in and baggage reclaim are the responsibility of airlines and ground handling firms, which run their own services.

Adding that staff are "in contact with the senior management teams of the relevant airlines and ground handlers to understand the cause of these issues".

A spokesperson for TUI said: "We’d like to apologise to customers impacted by cancellations and delays this weekend, caused by various operational and supply chain issues.

"We’d like to reassure customers that we are doing everything we can to minimise delays and would like to thank them their patience and understanding during this time."

An easyJet spokesman said: "We have taken the decision to make advance cancellations of around 24 Gatwick flights per day starting from May 28 until June 6.

"We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights, however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period."

The royal family plan to share "food, fun and friendship" at special lunches

Royal family to celebrate together at special lunches to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Boris Johnson is facing fresh Partygate allegations

'Boris and Carrie celebrated PM’s birthday with several friends in No10 flat' Labour claim

A statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher has been unveiled in her home town of Lincolnshire

Thatcher statue vandalised with red paint and communist symbols weeks after egging

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greet Mandy Gutierrez, the Principle of Robb Elementary School

Biden meets families of Texas school shooting victims as US investigate police response

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Kharkiv

Zelenskyy hands troops bravery medals in Kharkiv in first official visit outside Kyiv

A transgender murderer was caught having drunken intercourse with a female inmate

Trans murderer 'caught having drunken sex with female inmate' as prison launch probe

Efforts are underway to protect the environment after a huge boat caught fire and sank yesterday

Race to prevent pollution after £6m superyacht carrying 8000L of fuel sinks

The Queen may miss the Epsom Derby in an effort to pace herself during her Jubilee celebrations

Queen 'to miss Epsom Derby to pace herself' on Jubilee weekend

Boris Johnson is expected to make a number of changes as part of the UK's departure from the EU

Return of pounds and ounces and crown symbols on pint glasses as PM 'tears up EU rules'

'I'll do what is necessary': David Davis hints he's submitted no confidence letter in PM

'I'll do what is necessary': David Davis hints he's submitted no confidence letter in PM

Lester Piggott has died aged 86

Legendary jockey and nine-time Derby winner Lester Piggott dies aged 86

Meghan Markle is thought to have reached out to her estranged father

Meghan Markle 'has reached out to father' days after he suffered stroke and lost speech

Liverpool FC has demanded an investigation after riot police used tear gas against fans at the Champions League final in Paris

'Shameful to blame fans': Liverpool Mayor demands UEFA answers after Paris chaos

Labour are calling for a vote on Boris Johnson's decision to change the ministerial code

Labour call for a vote on Boris Johnson's decision to 'water down' ministerial code

Liverpool end this season with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after losing 0-1 to Real Madrid

Liverpool heartbreak as team loose Champions League after police pepper spray fans

Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo has paid tribute to the acting legend

'Real love of dreams': Ray Liotta's fiancée breaks her silence on his shock death

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit Robb Elementary School to pay their respects (Evan Vucci/AP)

Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting

Colombia Elections

Former rebel leads in Colombia election with runoff likely

A memorial outside Robb Elementary School

US Justice Department to review response to Texas school shooting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he visits the war-hit Kharkiv region (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Russians storm city and shell east Ukraine as Zelensky visits Kharkiv region
Russia Ukraine War

Russian troops storm city amid eastern Ukraine bombardments

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey’s Erdogan still against Finnish and Swedish Nato bids

A mountain range near Pokhara, Nepal

Plane with 22 on board missing in Nepal’s mountains

Pope Francis delivers a prayer from a window overlooking St Peter's Square

Pope names 21 new cardinals

Protesters clash with security forces in Khartoum

UN envoy decries Sudan violence after two killed in protests

Young Jewish people wave Israeli flags near the Western Wall in Jerusalem

Visit to holy site by far-right Israeli politician sparks Jerusalem unrest

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

80-year-old lifelong Tory loyalist says he'll never vote for party again under Boris Johnson

80-year-old lifelong Tory loyalist says he'll never vote for party again under Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson could be doomed by his 'lack of clarity' warns Tory Peer

Boris Johnson could be doomed by his 'lack of clarity' warns Tory Peer
Owner of seven homes set to receive £2.8k from Sunak's rebate says he'll keep the cash

Owner of seven homes set to receive £2.8k from Sunak's rebate says he'll keep the cash
'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 29/05 | Watch again

I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC

I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC
Lord O'Neill hails 'really cool' initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

Lord O'Neill hails initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate
Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

