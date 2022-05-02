Brits face holiday chaos as 'just 50% of passports will be renewed in time for summer'

2 May 2022, 11:11

People are experience long delays with renewing passports.
People are experience long delays with renewing passports. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

There is a 50% chance people going abroad this summer will have their passports renewed in time due to Covid backlogs, researchers have claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Passport delays could cost £1.1billion in cancelled trips this summer, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr).

Researchers estimate a 50% probability of a "successful and timely" passport renewal process for travellers hoping to jet off this summer, based on current reports, with just half of passports being renewed expected to be returned to hopeful travellers in time.

The Passport Office is currently advising travellers to apply 10 weeks in advance.

The unprecedented spike in the number of people wanting to renew their passports comes after Covid lockdowns caused many to decide against going on trips abroad.

With five million people having put off renewing their passports, there is now a massive demand for the documents – and a ten-week target to complete applications is repeatedly not being met.

Read more: PM threatens to 'privatise the arse' out of Passport Office as Brits face holiday chaos

Read more: Bank holiday travel chaos: Strikes and rail works to disrupt getaways for Brits

Queues at UK airports.
Queues at UK airports. Picture: Alamy

The problems have been compounded by the requirement for Brits to have at least three months left on their passport before it expires when they travel to the EU.

"Data from the VisitBritain Covid-19 Consumer Sentiment Tracker shows that more than two in five are planning an overseas trip in the coming 12 months," Cebr said.

"Assuming that passport holders are somewhat more likely to have travel plans than the population as a whole and that a quarter of those will have made a booking leaves just under one million holiday makers at risk due to the delays."

The number of valid UK passports fell by more than 2.5 million during the first two calendar years of the Covid-19 pandemic as people delayed applications.

A total of 48.9 million passports were in circulation at the end of last year - 2.6 million fewer than at the end of 2019.

This is an abrupt change from the period before the pandemic, which had seen passport numbers rise from 50.0 million in December 2017 to 51.5 million two years later.

The figures, obtained by the PA news agency, show that an average of 559,000 UK passports were printed each month in 2019, but this dropped to 329,000 in 2020 and recovered only slightly to 402,000 in 2021.

Some 967,000 passports were printed across November and December last year, however.

Mr Johnson is understood to be "horrified" at the backlog in dealing with passport applications and will summon the agency's leadership for urgent talks at No 10 next week.

A senior Government source said he has threatened to "privatise the arse" out of the Passport Office if it cannot clear the backlog.

He is said to be concerned that families wanting to go on summer holidays are under pressure to pay up to £100 extra per passport for fast-track applications because of delays.

Home Office minister Kevin Foster said anyone heading overseas this summer should submit passport applications as soon as possible.

He added the Government is "confident" it will not need to extend the 10-week target for processing requests.

A Passport Office spokesman said previously: "We urge people who need a new passport to apply for one as soon as possible and we do offer urgent services for applicants who need a passport more quickly."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Johnson has been urged to respond to the reports a 'Sexist of the Year' award was given out at Downing Street.

Sexist of the Year award 'handed out at lockdown-breaking Downing Street Christmas party'

Emergency services attend a four-vehicle crash on the M4 near Heathrow Airport.

Girl, 10, in life-threatening condition after multi-car crash near Heathrow Airport

The evacuation from a steel plant in Mariupol has begun

100 women and children rescued from Mariupol steel plant as 'complex' evacuation continues

Princess Charlotte and the family cocker spaniel, Orla

Happy birthday Charlotte: Princess smiles in celebration pictures taken by mum Kate

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been accused of racism and sexism with his plan to bring staff back to the office

Apple accused of racism and sexism over plan to get workers back to the office

Friends have claimed Neil Parish wanted to look at Dominator combine harvesters

Tory MP Neil Parish meant to look at 'Dominator' farm machinery not porn, friends claim

The body of Katie Kenyon has been found and Andrew Burfield, 50, has been charged with murder

Katie Kenyon: Mum-of-two died of head injuries, police say, as body formally identified

The Queen traditionally makes an appearance on the famous balcony for royal celebrations - but she may be too week this year

Queen 'could be too frail to appear on balcony for Platinum Jubilee'

Bill Murray said he had a difference of opinion with a woman on his latest film

Bill Murray admits he 'tried to be funny with a woman' as latest film production is halted

Mr Fitton risks facing the death penalty in Iraq

British geologist risks facing death penalty 'for smuggling Iraqi artefacts'

Exclusive
Chris Bryant says he was touched by male MPs

Chris Bryant says he was 'touched up' by senior MPs amid outcry at Parliament's culture

Tom Parker's widow shared heartbreaking unseen footage of her husband in an Instagram post

Tom Parker's wife shares unseen footage of husband after speaking of his final moments

Russia could strike at Britain over its support for Ukraine

UK security services on alert for Russia 'targeting power stations and ministers'

Dame Andrea Leadsom and Oliver Dowden are reportedly planning to clean up the House of Commons

MPs 'plan Commons clean-up' in wake of porn scandal

Cambridge University has issued new guidance to staff

Top uni told not to use phrase 'trigger warning' to avoid 'alarming' students

Boris Becker's daughter Anna Ermakova has said her father's jail term is not fair on her half-brother

Boris Becker's jail term is shocking and unfair, says his daughter

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Israel hits out at Russia over Lavrov’s Nazism remarks

Israelis watch a fireworks display during the celebrations for Israel’s 70th Independence Day at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv in 2018

No fireworks for Israeli Independence Day over military veterans’ PTSD concerns
Civil evacuees sit in a bus in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Bezimenne, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine

Civilians trapped in Mariupol steel plant for nearly two months evacuated
Wynonna Judd, left, looks to the sky as sister Ashley Judd watches during the medallion ceremony at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee

Tears as The Judds join Country Music Hall of Fame day after death of Naomi Judd
Palestinian children attend Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Gaza City

Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr holiday

A woman covered by a Ukrainian flag stands in front of Russian troops in a street during a rally against Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, in March

Ukraine admits Ghost of Kyiv fighter pilot is a myth

Families embrace after a flight from Los Angeles arrived at Auckland International Airport as New Zealand's border opened for visa-waiver countries on Monday

New Zealand welcomes back international tourists as pandemic rules eased
Mariupol’s Museum of Local Lore that burned down after shelling in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces

Evacuations under way in Mariupol, says UN

Riot police at a May Day demonstration march in Paris

May Day rallies in Europe urge more help for workers as inflation bites
A chemical plant near Cologne in Germany

Quitting Russian oil by late summer ‘realistic’, says Germany

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'40% of the medical schools curriculums don't address menopause'

Gabby Logan blasts 'absolutely criminal' lack of menopause training at some medical schools
'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration Lawyer says Boris Becker could be deported under PM's reforms

'Boris could deport Boris': Immigration lawyer says Becker may be deported under reforms
Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use

'Everybody does it for god's sake!': Caller defends Neil Parish's Commons porn use
Andrew Castle 'shocked' as Boris Becker is jailed for over two years

Andrew Castle 'reeling' as his 'great mate' Boris Becker is jailed
Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'
This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment
Nick Ferrari was speaking during his daily breakfast show on LBC

Nick Ferrari's warning to 'bed-wetting liberals' over Rwanda migrant plan
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04 | Watch again

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

Cleaner fired for refusing to work at house of man watching porn around her

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police