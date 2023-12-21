Exclusive

Ambulances unable to attend 1 in 6 call-outs due to handover delays - with crews spending 'entire shifts' outside A&E

21 December 2023, 07:17

Ambulance crews in England have been unable to attend more than 1 in 6 999 call-outs due to delays in handing over patients to A&E
Ambulance crews in England have been unable to attend more than 1 in 6 999 call-outs due to delays in handing over patients to A&E. Picture: Getty
Connor Hand

By Connor Hand

Ambulance crews in England have been unable to attend more than 1 in 6 999 call-outs due to delays in handing over patients to A&E, LBC analysis reveals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The NHS states that ambulances should spend no more than fifteen minutes transferring a patient once they arrive at A&E, but since January 2022, paramedics have been prevented from attending 2,225,000 calls due to jobs which have exceeded this target.

In some cases, hold-ups have been so bad that paramedics have spent ‘the entirety of their shifts’ outside hospitals.

It means around 17% of potential ambulance capacity has been lost over the past two years - a figure which has tripled since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some patients have died as a result
Some patients have died as a result. Picture: Alamy

The data, derived from reports by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE), paints an alarming picture for patients. Since December 2022, at least 36,000 people have been put at risk of ‘severe harm’ as a result of handover blockages.

There have even been tragic examples of patients dying in ambulances.

Read More: 'Don't get ill at Christmas': Hospitals face struggle to keep patients safe over holidays due to junior doctors' strike

Read More: Labour's Wes Streeting vows to "ramp up" NHS weekend work as part of health overhaul

Sharan Bandesha, national officer for Unison, which represents paramedics and call handlers, told LBC: “In extreme cases they [ambulance crew] are seeing patients deteriorate in the back of their ambulances - and some of them have died.

"Some of them are spending the entirety of their shift waiting to hand over a patient.

“It means that patients are unable to go to the toilet, so they’re having to help them with that, and they’re having to essentially provide nursing care which isn’t their job.

“By being stuck with that patient at the back of an ambulance and feeling helpless for not being able to give them the care they need, they are not able to then go out and attend to other calls, [meaning] their skills aren’t being used. They’re feeling as if they’re letting patients down - and that has a massive mental impact on them."

According to the data, which covers January 2022 to October 2023, the worst month for such delays was December 2022, when almost 1 in 3 calls could not be staffed. This had raised concerns that the NHS could currently be experiencing its most challenging month of the year, especially with junior doctors commencing a 72-hour strike yesterday.

Tom Swarbrick discusses Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting’s recent comments on the NHS

Addressing this point, Professor Jason Killens, the AACE’s lead for operations, said: “We’ve seen a sharp increase in delays in the last few weeks. Each system across the country will be working to ensure they’re as resilient as they can be going into the peak of winter and particularly across the next two weeks of Christmas and new year.”

On the impact of the current strike action by junior doctors, Mr Killens added: “There is a risk the strike action will impact the ability for ambulance crews to hand over patients in emergency departments and the flow through hospitals could be impacted by strike action… [but] each of the hospital systems across England will have been making sure they’re as resilient and ready as they can be to maintain emergency care through the strike action.”

Meanwhile, Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “It’s frankly terrifying to think that when you call 999 there may not be an answer at the end of the line. This is where we are after 13 years of Conservative mismanagement - that central promise that the NHS will be there for us when we need it has been broken.

“I’ve seen this first-hand. I was out with the LAS on a shift last week [and] I could see the extra pressures they’re under, the emergency departments are under, dealing with delays, difficulties transferring patients, and because of problems in social care, too many people [who are] stuck in hospital when they’re fit for discharge.

“That’s why Labour will train thousands more GPs and provide more care in the community so fewer people need to call for an ambulance, and those that do need an ambulance are reached in time and get the care they deserve.”

Responding to LBC’s findings, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have prepared for winter earlier than ever before and we are making progress in cutting both A&E waits and ambulance response times.

“Compared to last November, average Category 2 ambulance response times for emergencies including heart attacks or strokes were almost 10 minutes faster this year.

“We know there is more to do and that’s why we’re working to get 800 new ambulances on the road and create 5,000 extra permanent hospital beds, on top of 10,000 hospital at home beds already rolled out, to free up hospital capacity and cut waiting times.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

China Philippines

China keeps up military pressure on Philippines as territorial tensions grow

British Sign Language is set to be introduced from 2025.

‘It will break down barriers and open doors’: British Sign Language to be introduced as GCSE in England from 2025

Exclusive
Andrea was injured alongside her friend in a crash in St Lucia

Brit holidaymaker blasts insurer AXA’s ‘shambolic’ response after suffering multiple injuries in horror St Lucia crash

Exclusive
The families told LBC they will never stop fighting for justice

The families still fighting for justice 35 years on from Lockerbie bombing

Junior doctors' strikes could put more than 300,000 patients at risk of surgery and appointment cancellations.

Over 300,000 operations and appointments at risk of cancellation during junior doctors’ strikes over festive period

North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again threatens use of nuclear weapons

The cost of a five-year fixed-term mortgage has dropped below 4 per cent

Mortgage relief for millions after inflation drop as buoyant Jeremy Hunt declares 'economy back on track'

Brits are opting for cheaper supermarkets and fewer presents

Brits switch to cheaper supermarkets and buy fewer presents in cost of living Christmas crisis

The Lib Dem's Sarah Olney has slammed the Government for its 'failure' to tackle the cost-of-living crisis

Britain can no longer afford another Christmas under this Tory government, writes Lib Dem MP Sarah Olney

It's going to be a snowy start to the year...

Exact day snow will fall in January as Brits in for New Year cold snap

Esther Ghey said her daughter's murder will haunt her forever

'My daughter's murder will haunt me forever': Brianna Ghey's mum pays heartbreaking tribute to 'fearless' trans teenager

Charles Hanson

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson 'charged with assault and coercive behaviour' following domestic abuse probe

The cost of a five-year fixed-term mortgage has dropped below 4 per cent for the first time in months

Boost for millions of homeowners as mortgage rates fall below four per cent following big drop in inflation

Venezuela Prisoner Deal

US releases ally of Venezuelan president in swap for jailed Americans

Donald Tusk

Poland moves to free state media from previous government’s political control

'The war on drugs has failed,' a Bern council member declared

'The war on drugs has failed': Switzerland considers legalising cocaine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alice Wood (left), 23, is accused of using her car as a "weapon" to mow down boyfriend Ryan Watson (right), 24, during a heated argument

Woman 'deliberately' ran over and 'murdered' fiancé, dragging him beneath her car for 160 metres, during row, jury told
A court has ordered 177 names to be unsealed

'Who's on the naughty list?': Prince Andrew accuser says 'a lot of people are nervous' as Epstein associates to be named
Congo Elections

DR Congo’s presidential vote extended as delays lead to credibility fears

Be careful this Christmas

Bizarre reason men are more likely to fracture their penis at Christmas, according to scientists
Roman Abramovich

Former Chelsea owner Abramovich loses legal action against EU sanctions

Esther Ghey said she had 'seen the true nature' of her daughter's killers who 'neither display an ounce of remorse for what they have done to Brianna'.

'I don’t feel sorry for Brianna’s killers anymore': Mother of murder victim ‘glad’ they will be jailed for ‘many years’
Israel Palestinians

Hamas leader in Cairo as talks over another Gaza ceasefire gather pace

A woman holding a metal cup of masala chai

Angry husband beheads wife after stabbing her 15 times for taking too long to make him a cup of tea
Blade Silvano

Woman jailed after posing as man to trick female partner into sex over two-year relationship, with pair planning to marry
A man wanted for ransacking £26 million worth of valuables from British celebrities' homes, including Tamara Ecclestone (left) and Frank Lampard (right), has been arrested in Serbia

Suspect wanted for £26m raids on Tamara Ecclestone and Frank Lampard's homes is arrested in Serbia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit