Tributes paid to ‘beautiful mother and wife’, Amie Gray 34, killed at beach as hunt for murderer enters fifth day

28 May 2024, 08:07

Tributes have been paid to women’s football coach Amie Gray. Police have released CCTV of a suspect
Tributes have been paid to women’s football coach Amie Gray. Police have released CCTV of a suspect. Picture: Facebook/Police

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid to women’s football coach Amie Gray, 34, who was knifed to death on a Bournemouth beach in a horrific double stabbing.

Amie was found with stab wounds on Durley Chine Beach shortly before midnight on Friday and died at the scene.

Her devastated family have paid tribute to her, describing her as a “beautiful person inside and out.”

Police are still hunting for the killer who carried out the savage double stabbing.

A boy, 17, who was arrested Saturday was later eliminated from enquiries by police.

CCTV images have been released of a hooded suspect that the police are trying to track down.

Amie Gray suffered fatal injuries at Durley Chine Beach late on Friday night
Amie Gray suffered fatal injuries at Durley Chine Beach late on Friday night. Picture: Facebook

Dorset Police said a 38-year-old woman, also from Poole, was still being treated after she was seriously injured in the attack. 

Amie's wife Sian Gray and their daughter paid tribute to her by sprinkling rose petals into the sea at sunset .

Sian said: “Sunsets will always remind us of you Amie Gray. Forever loved wife and mother.”

Friend Michelle Small said: “Devastated by this. Worked with Amie Gray in her very first job when she turned 17. 

Police have released CCTV images of the Bournemouth stabbing suspect on Sunday
Police have released CCTV images of the Bournemouth stabbing suspect on Sunday. Picture: Police

“She was always the kindest lovely young girl and continued to be so throughout her cruelly cut short life. RIP beautiful girl.”

Another friend, said: “Fly high Amie Gray, I'll miss you so much. I feel so heavy! You were such a good friend and someone I could call about anything. A beautiful person inside and out, thank you for all the laughs and memories I will cherish forever.”

Amie was the head ladies coach for Dorset Football Club. Members said they "couldn't put this into words at this time".

Police at the scene of the stabbing
Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Alamy

The club's profile picture was changed to a black square. A picture posted by one of Ms Gray's relatives showed her with an award, which she had received for her work with the club.

"So sorry for your loss, she was a beautiful person," a friend commented.

Bournemouth West MP Sir Conor Burns said: "Yet another tragic, brutal event locally.

"One will want to reassure the public that one of the reasons that these events are still so newsworthy is that they are still so relatively rare.

Police tape at steps leading down to the beach
Police tape at steps leading down to the beach. Picture: Alamy

"We want to hear quickly from the police what they are finding and hope that this is an isolated, random act of violence."

Police were called to reports that two women from Poole had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach at around 11.45pm on Friday.

A 34-year-old woman, named in media reports as Amie Gray, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 38-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remained on Monday afternoon.

Dorset Police released CCTV images of a hooded suspect on Sunday evening.

In an update, Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said: "The investigation into this tragic incident is progressing and detectives are dedicated to finding out what happened and ensuring our communities remain safe and secure.

"We need the public's help to identify the suspect in the CCTV images. If you recognise him or have any information, no matter how small, that may lead us to his identity please get in touch immediately.

"We would ask the public not to approach a suspect under any circumstances, but to call 999 immediately.

"Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the woman who tragically lost her life and the surviving victim as we drive forward our investigation.

"If you were on Durley Chine beach during the night from Friday 24 May to Saturday 25 May 2024 and saw the man pictured or any suspicious activity, we need to hear from you.

"We also are renewing our appeal to anyone who was in the area of Durley Roundabout, West Cliff Gardens, Durley Gardens or West Cliff Drive during that night. Did you see anyone acting strangely, mainly between 10pm and midnight?

"Do you have dashcam or CCTV footage that may assist the enquiry?

"Officers and staff from across the force are out in the town conducting extensive inquiries, including detailed house-to-house visits, so the public will see a very overt and planned police presence in and around the Bournemouth area."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky secures further promise of military aid as he continues EU tour

Festival-goers endure heavy rain at the Hay Festival in Hay on Wye in Wales over the weekend

UK set for '50 days of rain' in one of the wettest summers in over a hundred years

Eamonn Holmes has broken his silence on his split from wife Ruth Langsford - but is still wearing his wedding ring.

Eamonn Holmes breaks silence on divorce from Ruth Langsford as battle rages over custody of couple’s beloved dog Maggie

Mel Stride has told LBC parents won't face sanctions if their children do not enrol in national service.

Parents ‘won’t face sanctions’ if their children refuse National Service, Mel Stride tells LBC

The wreckage of the doomed OceanGate Titan sub after the disaster that killed everyone on board

Billionaire plans new trips to Titanic wreck to prove dives are safe after OceanGate disaster

Virgin Australia aircraft

Australian police arrest man who allegedly ran naked through plane

LIVE: Rishi Sunak hits the campaign trail as Nigel Farage tells LBC 'the election is over, Labour has won'

LIVE: Rishi Sunak hits the campaign trail as Nigel Farage tells LBC 'the election is over, Labour has won'

Business owners in Brixham have urged South west water to help re-market the area after the cryptosporidium outbreak.

Brixham businesses urge South West Water to help revive tourism after parasite outbreak causes huge drop in visitors

Horrifying moment thieves take off with high-value watches and hold down dealer during raid on London jewellers

Watch dealer found dead 24 hours after thieves take off with high-value timepieces during raid on London jewellers

Storm damage in Pryor, Oklahoma

22 dead as powerful storms leave trail of destruction across several US states

Thousands of users have reported issues with the bank's app and website.

Thousands of NatWest customers unable to access banking app or website amid tech outage

Yellow-jacketed security rent-a-cops turn London's public spaces into hostile occupied zones

I can't be the only one fed up with battalions of yellow-jacketed security guards at every single public event

Papua New Guinea Landslide

Officials fear disease and disaster for Papua New Guinea after landslide

Pope Francis is alleged to have said an offensive slur for gay people during a behind closed-doors meeting.

Pope Francis ‘used homophobic slur’ during closed-door meeting about training gay priests

India Cyclone

Storms flood villages and trigger power cuts to millions in Bangladesh and India

Kensington Palace has reportedly been inundated with get-well-soon cards for the Princess.

Princess Kate has been 'spending more time out and about’ with family as she continues cancer battle

