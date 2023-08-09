Amir Khan's wife 'threatened to slit love rival's throat' and told her: 'I hope you die of cancer'

Amir Khan's wife has launched into a furious rant. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Amir Khan's wife threatened to slit the throat of a woman with whom she suspected her husband was having an affair.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Faryal Makhdoom also screamed at the unnamed woman, who met her former world boxing champion husband in Dubai, that she hoped she died of cancer.

Ms Makhdoom, 32, can be heard shouting in a recording of the phone conversation: "If you ever contact Amir again, I will slit your f****** throat.

"You should be scared of me, b****, you should be scared of me." She added: "I hope one day you die with cancer, b****, okay?

"Now go hang up. F*** off now. Dumb b****."

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom. Picture: Getty

Ms Makhdoom also shouted: "I’m the biggest Asian, alright, and girls like you look up to me.

"And you sleep with married men — b*tch. Have you seen the state of you? You think you look like me? B*tch, you wish you looked like me."

The message is not thought to have been a serious threat.

Mr Khan is said to have been caught sending inappropriate messages to other women in the past, including former BBC presenter Suzi Mann.

Ms Mann revealed that Ms Makhdoom sent her "vile and abusive" messages after learning that Mr Khan had contacted her.

Read more: Boxer Amir Khan insists "I'm no cheat" following two year ban for failing drug test

Read more: Two convicted after Amir Khan robbed of £70,000 diamond watch at gunpoint

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom. Picture: Alamy

Ms Mann said: “It was apparent she had gotten hold of his phone and seen all the messages he had been sending me.

"She then proceeded to message me pretending to be him — which was immediately obvious because she appeared to have, at the time, a few more brain cells than him."

Mr Khan is said to be trying to repair his relationship with Ms Makhdoom, including by buying his wife a £130,000 Mercedes.

The two are thought to be living apart, splitting their time between homes in the UK and Dubai.

Mr Khan, 36, was the unified light-welterweight world champion from 2009-2012, and retired in 2022.