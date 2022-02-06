'An extraordinary woman': Tributes to Queen pour in on Platinum Jubilee

6 February 2022, 10:01 | Updated: 6 February 2022, 10:21

The Queen is celebrating 70 years since her accession to the throne.
The Queen is celebrating 70 years since her accession to the throne. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Tributes are being paid to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since she took the throne.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

"Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation.

"I pay tribute to her many years of service and look forward to the summer when we will be able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign."

Mr Johnson told MPs in the Commons this week: "While it is a moment for national celebration it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father, George VI.

"I know that the whole House will want to join me in thanking Her Majesty for her tireless service.

"We look forward to celebrating her historic reign with a series of national events in June."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Her Majesty The Queen has been one vital and valued constant in an ever-changing world, representing security and stability for our country, during the ups and downs of the last seven decades.

"While today's date will always be one of sadness for Her Majesty, as she remembers her beloved father King George VI, it is a chance for the rest of us to express our gratitude for a life of unprecedented dedication to duty and commitment to our country.

"On behalf of the Labour Party, I would like to express my deepest thanks to Her Majesty for seven decades of unparalleled public service.

"Her Majesty is a global symbol of grace and dignity and we thank her from the bottom of our hearts for her 70 years of selflessness and service as we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

Among those paying tributes was Cardinal Nichols, Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster.

He said: "Today we truly rejoice in Her Majesty, our Queen Elizabeth.

"We thank God for her shining, platinum, witness of service, full of faith and dignity.

"We offer our prayers to God for her and her family. May God bless you, Your Majesty."

Former Prime Minister Theresa May posted a picture on Twitter of herself seated next to the Queen, appearing to share a laugh.

Read more: Camilla will become Queen: Her Majesty makes historic statement to mark Platinum Jubilee

She wrote: "On Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee, we celebrate a landmark in our national story.

"We pay tribute to a 70-year reign, defined by duty and commitment — and show our gratitude to an extraordinary woman, who has dedicated her life to the service of her people & our family of nations."

MPs have also congratulated the Queen, including David Mundell, Paul Howell and MSPs Douglass Ross and Alex Burnett.

Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, congratulated the Queen on behalf of the Parliament: "I send our warmest congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen and [the] Royal Family today, on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne."

Read more: 'I don't matter?' Queen's quip as she kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Queen began the weekend at Sandringham with a slice of cake on Saturday, decorated with the Platinum Jubilee logo.

After being told the cake was turned upside down so reporters could take photos of the cake, the Queen quipped: "I don't matter?".

She cut into the cake, but left the blade in the cake for "someone else to finish it off."

The Queen wrote a message prior to the weekend expressing gratitude to the public and her family, as well as her late husband, Prime Philip.

She said: "It gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.

"As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for."

She added: "I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family.

"I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it."

The Queen said she remains "eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me."

She announced she wants Camilla to be given the title of Queen Consort once Prince Charles becomes King.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lata Mangeshkar has died aged 92

'Anguished beyond words': Legendary 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar dies

Ukraine is preparing against a possible invasion by Russia

Russia at 70% readiness to invade Ukraine, US estimates

Boris paid tribute to the Queen's "unwavering dedication to this nation"

Boris pays tribute to Queen's 'unwavering dedication' during her 'historic reign'

The Queen hopes Camilla will take on a new title

Camilla will become Queen: Her Majesty makes historic statement to mark Platinum Jubilee

The PM has announced new members of his No10 team

Desperate Boris reveals fresh No10 team in bid to save premiership amid Partygate fallout

Prince Andrew will give evidence under oath in March.

Prince Andrew to give evidence under oath next month as part of civil sex assault case

The Queen cut into a cake to kick off her celebrations

'I don't matter?' Queen's quip as she kicks off Platinum Jubilee celebrations

An army of 10,000 Boro fans travelled from the North East

Middlesbrough fan arrested after leaving behind son, 11, to go drinking for FA Cup win

Moroccan authorities and firefighters work to rescue five-year-old boy Rayan

Tragedy in Morocco: Heroic rescue bid in vain as boy, 5, dies after four days in well

The shooting broke out at a bar in Virginia

One killed and four injured after shooting at Virginia bar

The driver who intervened in the Maida Vale killing, in which Yasmin Chkaifi died, spoke out

Maida Vale 'hero' driver speaks after release: 'If you see evil it's your duty to stop it'

The discovery was made as part of the HS2 project

HS2: Beheaded remains among 400 burials in newly-discovered Roman cemetery

Two teenagers were convicted over Hussain's death

Robbers jailed for killing hero teenager who tried to save mother from armed intruders

Jimmy Carr has been criticised over a Holocaust joke

'Truly disturbing': Jimmy Carr under fire for Holocaust and Traveller joke

Pubs and bars are set to raise prices in coming months.

Cost of living crisis: Pubs and bars set to hike prices 11% amid spiralling costs

Mr Johnson has faced fresh calls to resign over the latest claims.

PM faces fresh calls to resign amid claims 'boozy photo at birthday bash handed to Met'

Latest News

See more Latest News

United Nations North Korea Report

UN experts say North Korea seeks to produce material for nuclear programmes
Pakistan Militant Attacks

Areas cleared in Pakistan after militant attacks kill nine troops
Beijing Olympics

Olympic organisers address complaints about isolation hotels

Morocco boy rescued

Boy rescued from deep well has died, says Morocco’s king

Joe-Rogan-Apology

Podcaster Joe Rogan apologises for racial slur after video surfaces
Singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her Hindi music album ‘Saadgi’ or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, June 21, 2007

Lata Mangeshkar, legendary Indian singer, dies aged 92

Morocco rescue

Rescuers pull Moroccan boy, 5, out of deep well

Ukraine Russia

Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions

Dead fish in the Bay of Biscay

Mass swarm of dead fish in Atlantic prompts French inquiry

The Turkish president

Turkish leader reveals positive Covid-19 test

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers

'Don't clobber the public!': David Lammy demands windfall tax on energy providers
Seething David Lammy calls on Netflix to 'abandon' Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke

Seething David Lammy calls on Netflix to 'abandon' Jimmy Carr over Holocaust joke
15 ways to get free legal advice: Legal expert Daniel Barnett explains

Can energy companies disconnect your supply? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains
Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' gypsy Holocaust joke

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Jimmy Carr's 'cruel' Gypsy Holocaust joke
Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says

Carrie Johnson has 'destabilised government', PM's biographer says
Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'

Head Gypsy: Jimmy Carr's Holocaust joke 'struck fear into my heart'
'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson

'Do the right thing!': Andrew Castle's scathing attack on Boris Johnson
'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders - Royal College of Psychiatrists Chair

'Progressive cuts' behind rise in child mental health disorders, reveals top psychiatrist
James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson

James O'Brien moved by emotional lifelong Tory voter hurt by Boris Johnson
PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

PM 'within his rights' to make Jimmy Savile claim about Keir Starmer, says Tory MP

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police