'An extraordinary woman': Tributes to Queen pour in on Platinum Jubilee

The Queen is celebrating 70 years since her accession to the throne. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

Tributes are being paid to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since she took the throne.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

"Throughout her seven-decade reign, she has shown an inspirational sense of duty and unwavering dedication to this nation.

"I pay tribute to her many years of service and look forward to the summer when we will be able to come together as a country to celebrate her historic reign."

Today marks a truly historic moment as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.



I pay tribute to her many years of service and look forward to coming together as a country to celebrate her historic reign in the summer. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 6, 2022

Mr Johnson told MPs in the Commons this week: "While it is a moment for national celebration it will be a day of mixed emotions for Her Majesty as the day also marks 70 years since the death of her beloved father, George VI.

"I know that the whole House will want to join me in thanking Her Majesty for her tireless service.

"We look forward to celebrating her historic reign with a series of national events in June."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "Her Majesty The Queen has been one vital and valued constant in an ever-changing world, representing security and stability for our country, during the ups and downs of the last seven decades.

"While today's date will always be one of sadness for Her Majesty, as she remembers her beloved father King George VI, it is a chance for the rest of us to express our gratitude for a life of unprecedented dedication to duty and commitment to our country.

On behalf of the Labour Party, I would like to express my deepest thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for seven decades of unparalleled public service.#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/TVj7itpIfM — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 6, 2022

"On behalf of the Labour Party, I would like to express my deepest thanks to Her Majesty for seven decades of unparalleled public service.

"Her Majesty is a global symbol of grace and dignity and we thank her from the bottom of our hearts for her 70 years of selflessness and service as we celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

Among those paying tributes was Cardinal Nichols, Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster.

He said: "Today we truly rejoice in Her Majesty, our Queen Elizabeth.

"We thank God for her shining, platinum, witness of service, full of faith and dignity.

"We offer our prayers to God for her and her family. May God bless you, Your Majesty."

Former Prime Minister Theresa May posted a picture on Twitter of herself seated next to the Queen, appearing to share a laugh.

On Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee, we celebrate a landmark in our national story. We pay tribute to a 70-year reign, defined by duty and commitment — and show our gratitude to an extraordinary woman, who has dedicated her life to the service of her people & our family of nations. pic.twitter.com/g51k2R4ao7 — Theresa May (@theresa_may) February 6, 2022

She wrote: "On Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee, we celebrate a landmark in our national story.

"We pay tribute to a 70-year reign, defined by duty and commitment — and show our gratitude to an extraordinary woman, who has dedicated her life to the service of her people & our family of nations."

MPs have also congratulated the Queen, including David Mundell, Paul Howell and MSPs Douglass Ross and Alex Burnett.

Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, congratulated the Queen on behalf of the Parliament: "I send our warmest congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen and [the] Royal Family today, on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne."

The Queen began the weekend at Sandringham with a slice of cake on Saturday, decorated with the Platinum Jubilee logo.

After being told the cake was turned upside down so reporters could take photos of the cake, the Queen quipped: "I don't matter?".

She cut into the cake, but left the blade in the cake for "someone else to finish it off."

The Queen wrote a message prior to the weekend expressing gratitude to the public and her family, as well as her late husband, Prime Philip.

✍️ On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to #PlatinumJubilee celebrations over the coming year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/U6JfzeZMLn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

She said: "It gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.

"As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for."

She added: "I am fortunate to have had the steadfast and loving support of my family.

"I was blessed that in Prince Philip I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it."

The Queen said she remains "eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me."

She announced she wants Camilla to be given the title of Queen Consort once Prince Charles becomes King.