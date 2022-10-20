Analysis: Sunak and Mordaunt are leadership favourites, but Penny has the edge, Theo Usherwood writes

20 October 2022, 19:03 | Updated: 20 October 2022, 19:47

Sunak and Mordaunt are likely to make the final two in the leadership race, LBC political editor Theo Usherwood writes
Sunak and Mordaunt are likely to make the final two in the leadership race, LBC political editor Theo Usherwood writes. Picture: LBC / Alamy
Theo Usherwood

By Theo Usherwood

It’s usually custom for Conservative leadership elections to start with quite a wide field and then narrow it down over a series of voting rounds to a final two that goes before the membership. 

In the summer, the lowest bar set was 30 backers to make it through round one. But this time, Sir Graham Brady - chairman of the 1922 committee - has set an extraordinarily high bar.

So any MPs who want to be considered will need at least 100 supporters. One of the implications of this threshold is that it will make it very difficult for Boris Johnson to make it before the members. Even before he became Prime Minister, he didn’t have a significant following in Parliament.

He is said to be flying back from holiday in the Caribbean right now.

But given the turmoil over the last few weeks, and the nature in which his first stint ended, it’s very difficult to see how Conservative MPs struggling to get to grips with the harsh reality the country now finds itself in, would see Boris Johnson as the answer. 

Read more: Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Read more: Liz Truss quits after 45 days making her the shortest serving PM in history after mini-budget chaos and Tory in-fighting

And so it’s likely the final two would consist of Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak. If these two went before the membership, it’s highly likely the Commons leader would win.

Will that happen? It’s perfectly possible, but she will come under significant pressure to drop out and let the former Chancellor take the helm, and then take a senior position in his government in return. 

After the last six weeks, and the fact Liz Truss was clearly not up to the job in hand, Tory MPs are trying to salvage whatever credibility they can.

Mr Sunak has the Treasury experience to at least get the economy on an even footing. In the summer, many Tory MPs came to the view in the final round of voting that it was not the time for a novice, as they rowed in late behind Liz Truss. That was obviously a mistake and it is probably not one they want to repeat. 

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Child abuse is an 'epidemic; in England and Wales, says Professor Alexis Jay, author of a damning new report. Home Secretary Grant Shapps has promised to act on the findings

'Sexual abuse of children in England and Wales is a poisonous epidemic', says damning new report

David Davis said Boris Johnson would not be 'qualified' to tackle the problems the UK faces

David Davis says Boris Johnson should 'go back to the beach' as former PM 'eyes leadership bid'

Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast

LBC presenter Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Should the Tories be able to foist another leader on this country?'

Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to remind Tories that Boris Johnson was unfit for office as PM

Tories need reminding that Boris Johnson is 'unfit for office,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Amazon

Amazon faces class action lawsuit in the UK over Buy Box

Boris Johnson and Rachel Johnson

'Wild horses won't stop Boris if he wants to run again': Rachel Johnson on former PM's possible plans to run for PM

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised following the off-air remark

Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy suspended after being caught swearing at Tory minister Steve Baker

Russia Ukraine War

Russia seeks to regain ground and hits Ukraine’s infrastructure

Lightning strikes over London, July 2013

Met Office issues thunderstorm weather warning across the UK, as Brits hit with flooding and hard winds

Rishi Sunak (l), Boris Johnson (c) and Penny Morduant (r) among the favourities to Lizz Truss

Boris Johnson ‘plans to run for PM’ as Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt set to fight it out for No10

1

Why are the November 2022 rail strikes happening and when are they?

Elnaz Rekabi

Iran’s Olympic chief claims climber will face no punishment

The pound rose as news of Liz Truss's resignation hit markets

Pound value shoots up as Liz Truss quits as PM

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Calls are mounting for Truss to forego her £115,000 annual expenses allowance given to all former PMs

Furious Brits share anger over £115,000 Public Duty Costs Allowance for Truss - after just weeks as PM

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs have reacted to Liz Truss' resignation

MPs call for general election 'now' after Liz Truss quits following just 45 days in office

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike on August 27, 2019

Harry Dunn’s parents weep in court as they hear US spy’s wife Anne Sacoolas admit killing the motorcyclist by careless driving
Italian palace

Italy’s feuding right-wing leaders look to form government

Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation

Read in full: Liz Truss's resignation speech

Liz Truss has handed in her resignation after just 45 days as PM

Liz Truss quits after 45 days making her the shortest serving PM in history after mini-budget chaos and Tory in-fighting
Woman in bee protection suit arrested

Woman charged with setting swarm of bees on deputies at eviction

RAF Rivet Joint

Russian fighter jet fires missile near unarmed RAF plane patrolling over Black Sea

Sadiq Khan has been criticised over his flights

Sadiq Khan criticised 'for flying equivalent of 14 round-the-world trips' as he promotes climate initiatives
The IICSA has called for a "national redress scheme"

Child sexual abuse repeatedly covered up in Westminster, schools and churches, scathing report finds
Pregnant woman

Covid-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

"The police have just got to move in and remove them as soon as possible"

Eco-protesters should be 'removed as soon as possible’ says Former Met Commissioner

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime 'trying to blame everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'
This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money
Rail strikes

Rail strikes expected after 'intransigent negotiations', said former transport adviser Andrew Gilligan
Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit