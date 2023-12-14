Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed after actor dies aged 61

Andre Braugher was diagnosed with lung cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher's cause of death has been revealed.

Braugher died on Monday after a brief illness, his publicist Jennifer Allen said.

She has since confirmed that he died from lung cancer after being diagnosed a few months ago.

The star was best known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starring alongside Andy Samberg.

The US comedy first aired in 2013 and ended after eight seasons in 2021.

Braugher also played Detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street, which won him an Emmy in 1998.

Braugher in Homicide: Life On The Street. Picture: Alamy

During his established career, the star was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards - four of which were for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

His break-out role was in the 1990 film Glory directed by Ed Zwick, alongside Hollywood stars Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.

He also starred as Benjamin O Davis in Tuskegee Airmen, Dr Ben Gideon in Gideon's Crossing and Owen in Men Of A Certain Age - all roles which won him Emmy Award nominations.

Braugher most recently appeared in the film She Said, which saw Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the investigative journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story.

He is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and three sons.