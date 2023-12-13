'A true legend': Tributes flood in for Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher after his death aged 61

Tributes have poured in after Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher died aged 61. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Tributes have poured in for beloved actor Andre Braugher, one of the stars of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, among dozens of other TV shows and films.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Braugher, who died on Monday after a brief illness, was best known for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which ran from 2013 until 2021.

He also played Detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street, which won him an Emmy in 1998. He met his wife Ami Brabson on the show, and they later had three children.

Terry Crews and Chelsea Peretti, his co-stars on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and David Simon, one of the creators of Homicide: Life on the Street, were among several Hollywood figures who paid tribute after his death.

Andre Braugher has died aged 61. Picture: Alamy

Crews, who played Sergeant Terry Jeffords on the police sitcom, said: "Can’t believe you’re gone so soon.

"I’m honoured to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much.

"I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you.

Andre Braugher in Homicide: Life on the Street. Picture: Alamy

"Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship.

"Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like.

"Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

Andre Braugher with Terry Crews on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Picture: Getty

Peretti, who played Gina Linetti on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, said on social media: "Love you Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat.

"You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick.

Andre Braugher on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Picture: Getty

"Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t."

Read more: Home Alone star diagnosed with cancer as Steve Carell among actors to donate towards care

Read more: Married At First Sight UK star Luke Worley, 31, needed a tetanus jab after 'man tried to bite off his finger'

Dirk Blocker, who played Hitchcock on the show, said in an Instagram post: "Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer.

"I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."

Andre Braugher on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Picture: Getty

Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher's husband on the show, tweeted an image of them together, captioning it: "O Captain. My Captain."

Simon, who wrote Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets, which became the basis for Homicide: Life on the Street, said: “Andre Braugher. God. I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better.

"Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon."

Andre Braugher with his wife Ami Brabson in November 2022. Picture: Getty

Mike Royce, who co-created Men Of A Certain Age with Braugher, said on Twitter: "This is impossible for me to process. He was best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss."

Amin Joseph, the star of TV show Snowfall, said Braugher "set the standard", describing him as "a phenomenal man both on and off the screen."

He said: "Inside the frame he was that of an absolute beast, while off-camera, he was a giving teacher and a true legend. His respect and humility were infectious, inspiring us to be better people and actors."

NBC/Universal Television, which aired and produced Brooklyn Nine-Nine, called Braugher "the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be".

"He infused Det. Frank Pembleton on ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ with both righteous ferocity and quiet dignity. In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. His performances will continue to inspire future generations and we will miss him tremendously."

Braugher in Homicide: Life On The Street. Picture: Alamy

Fox, which broadcast the first five series of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, said: "Everyone at FOX is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher.

"He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere.

"Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Andre’s family and loved ones at this time.”

Braugher appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine alongside Terry Crews and Andy Samberg. Picture: Alamy

Born in Chicago in 1962, Braugher began acting after graduating from Stanford University and attending the prestigious Juilliard acting school in New York.

His first film credit was in the civil war film Glory, alongside Denzel Washington, in 1989. He starred in Homicide: Life on the Street from 1993-1999.

During his established career, the star was nominated for 11 Emmy Awards - four of which were for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

His break-out role was in the 1990 film Glory directed by Ed Zwick, alongside Hollywood stars Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington.

Andre Braugher attending the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards. Picture: Alamy

He also starred as Benjamin O Davis in Tuskegee Airmen, Dr Ben Gideon in Gideon's Crossing and Owen in Men Of A Certain Age - all roles which won him Emmy Award nominations.

Braugher most recently starred in the film She Said, which saw Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the investigative journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein story.