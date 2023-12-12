Home Alone star diagnosed with cancer as Steve Carell among actors to donate towards care

The Home Alone star has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Home Alone star Ken Hudson Campbell, who played Santa in the iconic Christmas film, has been diagnosed with cancer, his family has revealed.

His daughter Michaela Campbell started a fundraising page for her father, who "burst into tears" after it was inundated with donations.

The American actor, who also appeared in Groundhog Day and Armageddon, has received a series of donations from his fellow Hollywood stars.

This includes Steve Carrell, who is understood to have donated $10,000 (£7,952) to his cancer care fund.

Ken Hudson Campbell in Local Heroes. Picture: Alamy

"It was the first time he really got emotional about the whole situation. It was kind of a shock to him to feel so loved," Ms Campbell told People magazine.

Other stars to donate include Jeff Garlin and Tim Meadows.

Campbell played a grumpy Santa in the iconic Christmas film in 1990, alongside Macaulay Culkin.

In the film, Campbell's Santa gives Culkin's character Kevin McCallister some Tic Tacs because he had ran out of other sweets.

Ken Hudson Campbell at the Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' "Wonder Park" - Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

The fundraiser for Campbell has already surpassed its $100,000 target and was set up by his daughter to cover his medical equipment costs, as well as for carers, transport and other expenses.

Campbell is scheduled to have radiotherapy after his surgery and could need chemotherapy following a six-month recovery period.