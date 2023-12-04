From Home Alone to Hollywood Walk of Fame: What is Macaulay Culkin doing now?

Macaulay Culkin was honoured with a Hollywood Star last week. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

With Christmas just around the corner, festive films will be back on our TV screens again.

While there's plenty of debate about what Christmas films are the best, Home Alone will no doubt be on in most people's household.

That means we'll be reunited with the mischievous Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, once again, who is undoubtedly one of the most iconic child film characters of all time.

Decades on from his appearances in Home Alone, Culkin was awarded a Walk of Fame star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Beyond that, what is the iconic actor up to these days?

Macaulay Culkin Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Picture: Alamy

While Kevin McCallister is undoubtedly Culkin's most famous role, he has appeared in a number of projects since his child acting debut.

In the 2010s, Culkin appeared in a number of experimental films, such as The Wrong Ferrari, and even launched his own podcast, Bunny Ears.

But it was his role in American Horror Story that fuelled his resurgence back into popular culture in 2021, earning him rave critical reviews.

Macaulay Culkin's personal life

Macaulay Culkin Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Getty

Culkin married fellow actress Rachel Miner in 1998 when they were both 18. They separated in 2000 and divorced two years later.

Shortly afterwards, Culkin started dating Mila Kunis, who also rose to fame as a youngster as she starred in That 70s Show.

The couple's relationship lasted several years, though it was confirmed in 2011 that they had split.

In 2018, it was reported that he had started a relationship with his Changeland star, Brenda Song, who also appeared as a youngster in The Suite Life and The Suite Life on Deck, which aired on Disney Channel.

The pair have two children together and appeared side-by-side as Culkin was honoured with a Hollywood Star of Fame on Friday.