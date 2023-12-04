'It looks quite dead': Social media erupts as Trafalgar Square Christmas tree arrives

The Trafalgar Square Christmas tree has arrived. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Londoners have mocked the 'half dead' Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square ahead of its light switch-on.

The tree was felled in Norway in late November before being shipped over to the UK.

But social media users were quick to hit out at the "embarrassing" gift - after hopes there would be an improvement on last year's tree.

One side appears to be brown and sparse after the long journey, with Londoners joking that Norway had only sent over half a tree.

The Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree, going into its stand. pic.twitter.com/k1XXkINECe — dan barker (@danbarker) December 4, 2023

One person said: "Dear #Norway, as a Londoner can we talk about this tree for #TrafalgarSquare you sent... Did you actually get the order or did @MayorofLondon order it from Wish.. Please send a new one asap, this is getting embarrassing."

A second X user said: "That's only half the tree. Explains the recession in Norway."

A third person posted: "Is it me, or does it look quite dead?"

Meanwhile, someone else said: "Judging by the photos of the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree being felled last week in Norway and arriving today, it's been transported as hand luggage on Ryanair."

Another person tweeted: "Each year it feels like this is a visual representation of the state of the nation. This year is 'meh, could be better, could be worse.'"

"They are taking the p**s that ain’t a Christmas tree. Well it is but it’s not what we expect. Send it back," a sixth person added.

Workers prepare the Christmas Tree in Trafalgar Square. Picture: Alamy

It comes after the tree was also mocked in 2021 and 2022 for looking threadbare.

The tree is traditionally gifted to the UK from Norway, as a way to thank the country for its support during the Second World War.

The token of gratitude was first sent over in 1947 from the city of Oslo.

The lighting ceremony is set to take place on Thursday December 7.