Married At First Sight UK star Luke Worley, 31, needed a tetanus jab after 'man tried to bite off his finger'

Married At First Sight UK star Luke Worley needed a tetanus jab after 'man tried to bite off his finger'. Picture: @instagram/lukeworley1

By StephenRigley

Married At First Sight UK star Luke Worley, 31, has revealed he was attacked and claimed he needed a tetanus jab after a man tried to bite his finger off.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taking to social media to share a photo of his injured and bloodied finger, the 31-year-old reality tv star said the incident happened earlier this week.

He said: "Some bloke tried to bite my finger off."

He posted on Instagram: "One swollen hand, one hospital trip, one tetanus jab, one course of antibiotics", with a "rolling-eyes" emoji underneath.

Luke Worley. Picture: @instagram/lukeworley1

Read More UK's most popular baby names of 2023 revealed for boys and girls - as familiar favourite returns to top spot

Read More: Turkish Super Lig referee says 'it's my fault' after he's beaten up by club president and then kicked in the head

The sales executive didn't expand on the details of the attack but confirmed he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Luke was removed from the Channel 4 show after hitting rival Jordan Gayle during a disagreement.

The pair have now agreed to go head-to-head in the ring, after Jordan propositioned Luke to a boxing match.