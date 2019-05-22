Andrea Leadsom Resigns From Cabinet Over Government's Approach to Brexit

22 May 2019, 19:42 | Updated: 22 May 2019, 20:13

Andrea Leadsom
Andrea Leadsom. Picture: PA

The Leader of the House of Commons has resigned saying she no longer believes the government's approach will deliver Brexit.

The Tory MP said:"It is with great regret and a heavy heart that I have decided to resign from the Government."

In a letter to the Prime Minister Mrs Leadsom said: "I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result."

Mrs Leadsom, a former Tory leadership candidate in 2016, outlined four reasons for her decision in her letter.

She said: "1. I do not believe that we will be a truly sovereign United Kingdom through the deal that is now proposed;

"2. I have always maintained that a second referendum would be dangerously divisive, and I do not support the Government willingly facilitating such a concession. It would also risk undermining our Union which is something I passionately want to see strengthened;

"3. There has been such a breakdown of government processes that recent Brexit-related legislative proposals have not been properly scrutinised or approved by Cabinet members;

"4. The tolerance to those in Cabinet who have advocated policies contrary to the Government's position has led to a complete breakdown of collective responsibility."

Explaining the timing of her decision to resign on the eve of polling day in the European elections, Mrs Leadsom said: "I considered carefully the timing of this decision, but I cannot fulfil my duty as Leader of the House tomorrow, to announce a Bill with new elements that I fundamentally oppose.

"I fully respect the integrity, resolution and determination that you have shown during your time as Prime Minister.

"No one has wanted you to succeed more than I have, but I do now urge you to make the right decisions in the interests of the country, this Government and our party."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Brexiteer minister Andrea Leadsom quits cabinet as Theresa May hangs on

British woman dies in Majorca on Edinburgh-bound Ryanair flight

FIFA u-turn as 2022 World Cup in Qatar will not be expanded from 32 to 48 teams

Sacked captain still in command despite being flown off aircraft carrier

Man jailed for blowing up home while wife was inside

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?