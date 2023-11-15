Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff breaks silence after landing new job nearly a year after Top Gear crash

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has a new job as coach of the Leeds-based Northern Superchargers. Picture: Alamy

Cricket legend Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has broken his silence landing a new job.

Almost a year after his Top Gear crash, Flintoff, 45 has been appointed Head Coach of Leeds-based Northern Superchargers men's team in The Hundred.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff. Picture: Alamy

Freddie, whose real name is Andrew, said he was "excited" with his new appointment and thanked the club's directors for choosing him.

He said: "My time with the England Men's team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me.

"And I’m relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it, helping to guide the Superchargers team to success on the field while making memories off it and helping to take cricket to more people.

“The Superchargers have a great fan base who I cannot wait to meet and bring along with us this season.

"I'm looking forward to making Headingley my new home.”

Last December while filming for Top Gear, Flintoff was driving a three-wheel, open-topped, 130mph Morgan Super 3 when it flipped and slid along.

The car didn't have an airbag and Flintoff was not wearing a helmet.

The BBC have been accused of failings in its duty of care towards the cricket ace.

He returned to England cricket training as a coach in September this year.

The Hundred is a 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales.