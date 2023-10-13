Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff 'to make TV comeback in 2024' over a year on from Top Gear horror crash

Freddie Flintoff is expected to make a TV comeback. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff is set to make his TV comeback in 2024 with a second series of Field of Dreams following his horror car crash.

Flintoff, 45, has decided to make a comeback after taking time out to recover from an accident on the Top Gear test track last December.

The former England cricket captain was driving a three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 at the time, worth around £43,000 and described as a "motorised tricycle" without airbags. He suffered facial injuries and broken ribs in the crash.

But plans are now said to be under way on a second series of Field of Dreams - a documentary in which he introduced children from his home city of Preston to cricket.

He could also return with Chasing Cars, a renovations show described as “The Repair Shop meets Top Gear”.

A TV insider said Flintoff seemed "ready to return to doing what he loves".

"Freddie is a hugely popular TV star and any channel or streamer would be thrilled to sign up one of his shows," a source told the Sun.

"His return to the limelight is something both telly execs and the public have been longing for and thankfully he now seems ready to return to doing what he loves.

"He just needs to get past the one year anniversary of the crash, then he can focus on the next chapter of his career. He’s already in talks about what he wants to work on in 2024 and beyond."

Flintoff was spotted for the first time with scars and dressings on his face in early September after keeping out of the limelight for nine months.

It emerged last week that Top Gear may have been axed following the incident.

The BBC said in a statement: "A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC Content."