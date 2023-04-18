Andrew Marr: The frankly absurd rise in food prices affects us all - but inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off

Andrew Marr has called the rocketing price of food "frankly absurd" and says as it particularly effects cheaper options in the supermarket, inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off. Picture: LBC

By Chris Samuel

Andrew Marr has said the rocketing price of food affects everyone, but as it particularly effects cheaper options in the supermarket, inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off.

Speaking on tonight with Andrew Marr, the presenter pointed out that as families across the country face extreme cost-of-living pressures, food banks are busier than ever before.

He said: "There are all sorts of mildly interesting political stories around tonight but, when it comes to what matters to you, there's one glaringly obvious choice - the rocketing and frankly absurd price of basic foods.

"Around the world the price of food has been falling for 11 months in a row; but today we discovered that here in Britain it's up again by 17 percent year on year - and that the price rises are increasing.

"If you're thinking, never mind, I'll just have a cheese sandwich tonight, think again. According to a Which? survey of eight major supermarkets, cheddar cheese is up 28 percent and white bread’s up 23 percent.

"So that’s a pricey old sarnie; but the ludicrous price rises are much more widespread than that; porridge oat pots are up by 65 percent and one popular brand of Cheddar, by 80 percent.

Andrew Marr: Inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off

"What? Why? And potatoes and butter and sausages and instant coffee and olive oil. And - this bit’s worth concentrating on - the sharp price rises particularly affect own brand, value or cheaper foods.

"No wonder people are turning to junk food takeaways but either way, inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off. Result?

"We've seen security labels stuck around blocks of basic cheese. We've seen staff in supermarkets having to be protected with yellow plastic barriers as they put out cut-price labels towards the end of the day.

"Beyond the supermarkets, the food banks have never been busier. According to the Independent Food Aid Network, 90 percent of the 154 they surveyed saw increased demand just in the last few months and half said if demand went up any further they would have to cut support or turn people away.

"The Trussell Trust which runs more than 1,300 food banks says that they are at breaking point."