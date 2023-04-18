Love Island star Amy Hart felt 'violated' after being bombarded with 'cyberflashing' online

18 April 2023, 15:57

Love Island star Amy Hart speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about cyberflashing
Love Island star Amy Hart speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about cyberflashing. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Ex-Love Island star Amy Hart has revealed how she was bombarded with cyberflashing after leaving the show, which made her feel "vulnerable and violated".

Ms Hart, who starred on the show in 2019, said she suddenly had one million followers on Instagram, leaving her exposed to people sending unsolicited nude pictures alongside "graphic sexual messages".

She would also be tagged in pictures of people exposing themselves, which she would accidentally click on at random.

"They would tag a lot of people in the public eye," she told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty.

"So then, when we accidentally view them going through our story mentions, they then have a list of people who have seen that picture."

There is a disconnect between cyber flashers and what they send because it is online, Amy Hart says

"It makes you feel really violated and it's taking that choice away from you, but also it has given them real power...they have basically forced you to see it," she added.

Ms Hart is backing a campaign that calls for men who cyber-flash to be prosecuted for sending nude images without consent.

Read More: Encrypted messaging services sign open letter against Online Safety Bill

Read More: New law recommendations include creating specific cyberflashing sexual offence

Campaigners have criticised the government's new Online Safety Bill, which they argue does not go far enough in protecting recipients of unsolicited nude pictures.

Rather than being based on consent, the new legislation will be based on harmful intent.

This could mean that those who send unsolicited nude pictures could avoid prosecution by saying it was a joke.

Ms Hart, dating site Bumble and the UN Women UK group are among campaigners calling on the government to go further in protecting those who receive the images.

Amy Hart (R) said she was inundated with unsolicited nude pictures after leaving Love Island
Amy Hart (R) said she was inundated with unsolicited nude pictures after leaving Love Island. Picture: Getty

Speaking about she attempts to protect herself in the meantime, Ms Hart said she has heeded advice from her mum to never share her location when she is alone.

"I have never given out my address online but it's not hard to find where I live.

"It's made me think a lot more about if I go on my Instagram and I'm like 'my boyfriend is out at darts tonight so I'm just sitting watching TV on my own' - I'm really careful."

She added: "It makes you feel really vulnerable."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sudan

Ceasefire begins after fighting in Sudan kills nearly 200

Sadiq Khan has confirmed plans for a new "West London Orbital" Overground link from west to north west London set to launch in the early 2030s, as he contends with a backlash over the expansion of his ULEZ scheme.

Sadiq Khan confirms West London Orbital rail link plans as Mayor faces Ulez expansion backlash

Greggs is in a bun fight over late night food

Greggs gears up for legal battle to serve late night sausage rolls as police claim 24-hour bacon baps will worsen crime

White House Toddler

Toddler reunited with parents after crawling through White House fence

Teacher Death-Teens Charged

Teenagers plead guilty to murder after Iowa teacher’s killing

Southwest Airlines

US airline grounds flights over technical glitch

Travel woes for Brits to get worse over the next five years, National Rail leak reveals.

More train delays ahead: Network Rail leak reveals services are 'only going to get worse' in next five years

Fox Dominion Lawsuit

Trial begins in case against Fox News for false election claims

Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine

Evan Gershkovich

Judge upholds detention of jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'

The Wagner mercenaries said they had carried out atrocities

Chilling video shows Russian Wagner commanders admit killing children as young as five in execution campaign in Ukraine

The crash happened at a Co-op store in Teesside

Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Danny Graham crashes car into shop after drinking 'up to 10 pints'

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

United Nations Afghanistan

UN ready for ‘heartbreaking’ decision to pull out of Afghanistan

The man attemped to disguise himself as a solar panel

You're nicked, sunshine: Suspected burglar caught while pretending to be a solar panel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Evan Gershkovich is charged with espionage - something he denies, as international critics describe the charge as political

US reporter charged with spying against Russia appears in court in first public sighting for weeks
Neville Lawrence (L) has vowed to the two men convicted of murdering his son Stephen (R).

Stephen Lawrence's dad vows to face son's killers at parole hearings and tells to them to admit guilt over 1993 attack
Sudan

Rival Sudanese generals agree to 24-hour ceasefire

Maxine, who played Terry Inglis on Neighbours in the 80s, has died age 59.

Neighbours star Maxine Klibingaitis dies 'suddenly and unexpectedly' aged 58

Anti-monarchy group Republican says it expect more than 1000 people to protest during King Charles Coronation

Anti-monarchy group plans to disrupt King Charles' Coronation with protest on The Mall

Julia Wendell(l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (r) has hit back after a phone was seized during a police search in California. Julia sparked a worldwide storm after claiming she was Madeleine McCann (inset)

'Evil will never win': Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann hits back after 'phone seized' by cops
Julia Wendell (l) will take new DNA test after first showed she was not Madeleine McCann (r)

Woman who claimed she is Madeleine McCann to take new DNA test after first showed she wasn't missing girl
China US Police

China denies having secret police stations overseas after arrests in US

Russia US Detained Reporter

US reporter faces Moscow court to appeal against detention on spying charges

The majority of Arsenal players in the video did not speak to or make eye contact with the young mascot

She 'had a lovely time!': Dad of Arsenal mascot 'ignored by squad' defends her treatment amid backlash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles reportedly said it would have been "inappropriate" for wives to attend the Queen's final moments

Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'
Coronation rehearsal (LBC)

'A very special moment': First glimpse of King Charles’s Coronation procession as rehearsal makes its way down The Mall
Thousands of Armed Forces veterans and NHS workers will watch King Charles III’s coronation in front of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles offers coveted coronation spots to NHS workers and Armed Forces veterans as mark of 'profound gratitude'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

Nick and Chris Phip

‘They should be taken off the streets completely’: zombie knives and machetes causing 'misery' declares Crime Minister
Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy
James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest
Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset
nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses
Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit