Police drop rape investigation into Tory MP Andrew Rosindell

Andrew Rosindell will face no further action, police have confirmed. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell has been cleared of rape and sexual assault following a two-year investigation into allegations made.

Andrew Rosindell, the MP for Romford since 2001, was arrested in May 2022 on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

Following a “thorough investigation” by Scotland Yard, Mr Rosindell will face no further action after police said the evidence threshold for criminal prosecution had not been met.

Mr Rosindell, 57, has always denied any wrongdoing and was never charged.

A spokesman for Mr Rosindell said: “In relation to an allegation made in May 2022 by an individual against Andrew Rosindell, the Metropolitan Police have conducted a thorough investigation and concluded that there was no case to answer and that no further action would be taken.

“Andrew has been completely exonerated. He has been working constantly for Romford throughout the past twenty-one months and will continue to speak up for the people of his beloved home town as their local MP.”

The Tory MP has been cleared of any wrongdoing. Picture: Alamy

Mr Rosindall was asked by the Conservative Party to stay away from Parliament while the investigation was underway.

The investigation meant his constituents in Romford had no representation for almost two years.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having being committed in London between 2002 and 2009.

"A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested in May 2022 on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

"The man has been informed he will face no further action."