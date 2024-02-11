Water company bosses face bonus ban over illegal sewage spills which taint British beaches and rivers

11 February 2024

Water company bosses who preside over illegal sewage spills will have their bonuses blocked under new plans by the Government.
Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Water company bosses who preside over illegal sewage spills will have their bonuses blocked under new plans by the Government.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay is set to block payouts to polluting firms - as Government seeks to get tough on the scourge of human waste in British water ahead of the general election.

The new rules will come into affect from April at the start of the new financial year.

The policy follows campaigning from Labour and the Liberal Democrats who have been calling for this change for months on end.

In the last four years, bosses of water companies have pocketed £26 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives.

Executives at 5 out of 11 water companies that deal with sewage took bonuses in the past year.

At the same time, companies plan to hike consumers' bills by about £156 per year to pay for investment to prevent 140,000 sewage overflow spills a year.

Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street
Picture: Getty

Regulator Ofwat will consult on details of the proposed ban later this year, including to define the criteria.

This could include successful prosecution for the two most serious categories of pollution, such as causing significant pollution at a bathing site or conservation area, or where a company has been found guilty of serious management failings, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

It could apply to chief executives and all executive board members.

If taken forward, Ofwat would implement the measures by changing the conditions of water company licences.

Mr Barclay said: "No one should profit from illegal behaviour and it's time that water company bosses took responsibility for that.

"Tougher action is needed to address poor performance by water companies, which is why I am pleased Ofwat is going further today on bonus payments.

"In cases where companies have committed criminal breaches there is no justification whatsoever for paying out bonuses. It needs to stop now.

"I will shortly be setting out more detail on further steps to clean up our waters, including reducing the reliance on water company self-monitoring in order to hold them to account and drive the improvements we all need to see."

Labour's shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said: "Once again Labour leads, the Conservatives follow.

Water Firms Face Class Action Lawsuit For Polluting British Bathing Spots
Picture: Getty

"Labour called for the water regulator to be given new powers to block bonuses for polluting water bosses last year. After doing nothing for 14 years, the Conservatives have now been shamed into adopting Labour's plan.

"But they must go further and back Labour's whole plan to clean up our rivers, and ensure that executives who are responsible for repeated illegal sewage dumping, face criminal charges."

Labour has said that under its plans, Ofwat could have blocked six out of nine water bosses' bonuses last year.

An Ofwat spokesperson said: "We introduced new measures last year to ensure that executive bonuses are linked to delivering better outcomes for customers and the environment.

The Liberal Democrats Autumn Conference - Day Two
Picture: Getty

"Today's announcement builds on that approach but takes it even further. We will consult on the detail of the proposals later in the year".

Lib Dem environment spokesperson Tim Farron said: "Finally, ministers have buckled to a campaign led by the Liberal Democrats over two years ago but, even now, this attempt to ban bonuses sounds too weak and feeble.

"The public has looked on in fury as Conservative MPs defended these disgraced water firms and refused to crack down on insulting bonuses.

"Every day, these polluting and profiteering firms get away with environmental vandalism. The bonuses should be banned today, regardless of criminal conviction."

Tobias Ellwood says ‘prepare’ for a Trump win.

'Putin will enjoy this': Tobias Ellwood warns UK must 'prepare' for Trump win after 'unhinged' Nato remarks
Michael Gove has hit out at Keir Starmer

'Starmer is the jellyfish of British politics': Michael Gove hits out at Labour leader after u-turn on green spending
Taylor Swift Apartment Arrest

Taylor Swift thanks fans for Japan concerts ahead of expected Super Bowl arrival

Armed al-Shabab fighters in Somalia

Al-Shabab claims deadly attack in Somali capital

Iranians attend a rally in Tehran commemorating the 1979 Islamic Revolution

Iran marks 45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution amid wider Mid East tensions

A man casts his vote at a polling station in Espoo, Finland

Finns vote for new president to guide new Nato member as Russia’s neighbour

Argentine President Javier Milei greets Pope Francis

Pope and president embrace as Francis canonises Argentina’s first female saint

Charles was seen heading to church on Sunday

Smiling King Charles breaks cover as he attends church in Sandringham following cancer diagnosis
Prince William is 'still processing' the fact his father has cancer

Prince William 'still processing' King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis but 'remains determined to put family first'
The incident took place on Wadham Road in Bootle (inset stock image)

Boy, 8, suffers serious head injuries after being mauled by 'XL Bully' as police make double arrest

