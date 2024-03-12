Andrew Tate and brother detained in Romania on UK arrest warrant

Andrew Tate, 37, (left) and brother Tristan, 35, leave court after a previous trial in Romania. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been detained in Romania on a UK arrest warrant.

The two brothers were "forcibly detained for 24 hours and handed a European arrest warrant by UK authorities," his spokesperson said in a statement.

It added: "The charges, dating back to 2012-2015, include allegations of sexual aggression."

The warrant could see the social media influencer and his brother extradited to the UK to face trial.

The brothers are facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania, where they both live. They deny the charges.

The influencer was also previously charged with forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women.

He was arrested and held by Romanian police in December 2022 before being moved to house arrest.

His brother Tristan, also a UK-US national, was also charged along with two other associates.

An indictment lodged with a court in Bucharest accuses the four of forming an organised criminal group in 2021.

It says that was done to commit human trafficking in Romania and countries including the UK and the US.

The brothers were arrested in December 2022 in Romania. Picture: Getty

Seven alleged victims claim they were made false promises of love and marriage as they were sought out by the brothers.

Tate is accused of raping one of the alleged victims, while his brother is accused of instigating others to violence.

The trial is reportedly set to take several years.