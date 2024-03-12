Andrew Tate and his brother to be extradited to UK to face rape and human trafficking allegations

Andrew Tate handcuffed and being escorted to the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania. Picture: Getty Images

By Flaminia Luck

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate is to be extradited to the UK following approval from a court in Romania.

Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan, 35, will be extradited after separate trial proceedings in Bucharest end.

Bedfordshire Police said as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of rape and human trafficking, it had obtained a European arrest warrant for two men in their 30s.

The force added it is working with Romanian authorities as part of the investigation.

It is understood both brothers were arrested in Romania on Monday night on charges that date back to between 2012 and 2015.

Both deny all allegations.

Andrew Tate, 37, and brother Tristan, 35, detained in Romania. Picture: Getty Images

Following a hearing at the court of appeal in Bucharest, the pair will be extradited after Romanian trial proceedings are over, their spokeswoman said.

She added the pair have been released from police custody.

The influencer was also previously charged with forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women.

He was arrested and held by Romanian police in December 2022 before being moved to house arrest.

His brother Tristan, also a UK-US national, was also charged along with two other associates.

An indictment lodged with a court in Bucharest accuses the four of forming an organised criminal group in 2021.

It says that was done to commit human trafficking in Romania and countries including the UK and the US.

Seven alleged victims claim they were made false promises of love and marriage as they were sought out by the brothers.

Tate is accused of raping one of the alleged victims, while his brother is accused of instigating others to violence.

The trial is reportedly set to take several years.