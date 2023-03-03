Andrew Tate has 'dark spot on his lung' that is 'most likely a tumour', influencer's team claims

Andrew Tate has been in jail in Romania since December last year. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Andrew Tate has been suffering with a "dark spot on his lung" that is "most likely a tumour" while in a Romanian prison, his team has confirmed.

Tate has remained in prison in Romania since December last year while authorities investigate allegations of sex trafficking charges.

It has now emerged that the former kickboxer has been suffering with a "serious condition" during that period after attending a medical consultation in Dubai.

"As he could not be monitored by his chosen medical team in Dubai, it meant he was taken to a Romanian local clinic whilst in detention," a spokesperson for Tate told the Mail.

"No official diagnosis has been confirmed and he is in good shape and is staying strong. His doctors have requested that he returns to Dubai for further testing. Andrew has not demanded this.

"This is not a health issue to be taken lightly and all due diligence is being made to make sure he gets the best medical care that is available to him."

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have remained in prison since December 29. Picture: Getty

It comes after a Romanian court rejected Tate's appeal against a 30-day extension of their detention earlier this week.

It was the 36-year-old's third appeal against his detention since his arrest in late December.

Two Romanian women, who are associates of the Tate brothers, were allowed to leave custody for house arrest last week but have been ordered back into detention.

It also emerged this week Tate has sought the help of right-wing politicians in Romania to help fight his sex trafficking charges, telling them it would be "very good for their careers".

The controversial former kickboxer told his associates to tell Romanian politicians George Simion and Diana Iovanovici-Sosoaca that he was being framed.

"So make it clear to them: You will get a lot of votes when Tate says you took their side," according to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted to a Romanian court.

Andrew Tate arrives handcuffed and escorted by police at a courthouse in Bucharest. Picture: Getty

A transcription of Tate's wiretapped calls were included in a court document, dated February 21, but Simion denies he was contacted by Tate or his associates, according to Reuters.

When asked if he thought the social media personality had been framed, Simion said: "The justice system will decide, not politicians."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Iovanovici-Sosoaca, a senator, said the wiretapped conversations were "lies".