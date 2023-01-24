Whingeing Andrew Tate moans about conditions in prison cell he shares with 'bed bugs, cockroaches and lice'

24 January 2023, 12:53

The Tate brothers were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29
The Tate brothers were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Andrew Tate has broken his silence from Romanian prison with his first email to subscribers focusing on the poor conditions inside his cell, including bed bugs and lice.

The controversial social media personality has been detained in Romania for several weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking case and rape.

Now, Andrew has broken his silence from inside prison, sending an email to followers of his website, titled "My first email from imprisonment".

In the email, Tate said he plans to send his followers "lessons from his unjust imprisonment".

"They're trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light," he said.

"Cockroaches, lice and bed bugs, are my only friends at night.

"When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful.

"They try to pour hatred into my heart. But please and thank you, you stick with me at all times.

"Our prison guards are just performing their jobs, they have families to feed in times of hardship. Do not forget your manners.

"They are trying to break my iron mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion.

"They cannot break me."

Read More: Andrew Tate to remain in prison after Romanian judge grants 30-day extension

Read More: X-Ray asylum seekers' wrists to verify their age, minister demands after Afghan murders DJ after posing as 14-year-old

Tate, who has had a number of his sports cars seized by Romanian authorities since his arrest, has continued to remain active on Twitter, with associates seemingly keeping his social media presence active.

He recently tweeted: "They finally allowed me to receive mail."

Tate, 36, was initially arrested alongside his brother Tristan in Bucharest on December 29 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and being part of an organised crime gang.

A Romanian judge ruled last week that the pair would remind in prison for at least another 30 days.

Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman from Romania's anti-organised crime agency Diicot, said a request for a 30-day extension to keep all four in detention was approved on Friday while investigations continue.

All four lost an appeal last week at a Bucharest court, which ruled to uphold a judge's December 30 move to uphold an earlier decision to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

A car is pictured at "The Hustlers University" site belonging to influencer Andrew Tate
A car is pictured at "The Hustlers University" site belonging to influencer Andrew Tate. Picture: Getty

They deny the allegations against them.

Several luxury cars belonging to Tate were recently seized from his property in Bucharest.

Cars including a Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW were seen being removed from the Tate compound on Saturday to be moved to a storage facility, Reuters reported.

It comes after Romania's crime agency searched properties in the Bucharest, Prahova, and Brasov as part of the ongoing investigation.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Volodymyr Zelensky

Senior Ukrainian officials quit amid corruption crackdown

School Shooting Des Moines

Shooting that killed two at US youth programme was targeted, say police

Man shot dead by his dog after leaving rifle on back seat of his pick up truck.

Man shot dead by his dog after leaving rifle on back seat of his pickup truck

Isla Bryson, 31, formerly known as Adam Graham, has been found guilty of rape

Transgender woman found guilty of raping two women when she was a man

Police at the scene in Half Moon Bay

Seven dead as California mourns third mass killing in eight days

Gare, de, L'Est

Paris trains cancelled after cables burned in ‘scandalous’ act of vandalism

Poor access to screening was one of the reasons for the UK’s low ranking, according to analysts

Women's healthcare in UK as bad as Kazakhstan and worse than Saudi Arabia

Breaking
Princess Eugenie who has announced she is pregnant with her second child

Princess Eugenie 'delighted' as reveals she is pregnant with her second child

The couple are feared to be sleeping rough in a tent with the newborn after buying one from Argos

Missing Constance Marten and sex offender partner 'may be sleeping in blue tent with newborn in sub zero conditions'

A Leopard 2 tank

Poland seeks Germany’s permission to send tanks to Ukraine

Jordan McSweeney, top right, was jailed for life at the Old Bailey for a minimum term of 38 years for the murder of law graduate Zara Aleena

'Still no personal apology': Zara Aleena's family slam Probation Service for failures that kept killer out of jail

Fashion model Jeremy Ruehlemann worked for Next London and Next Miami

'Beautiful soul': Devastated designer Christian Siriano pays tribute after his 'muse' Jeremy Ruehlemann dies aged 27

Pakistan Power Outage

Pakistan’s premier apologises to nation for power cut affecting millions

Emily Atack has admitted that she fears being 'raped and killed' due to online sexual harassment

'I feel like I’m sexually assaulted 100 times a day': Emily Atack reveals she faces 'aggressive' messages from men daily

Alec Baldwin will stay on as lead actor despite the shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin stays on as Rust lead actor despite facing involuntary manslaughter trial

Boris Johnson says Ukraine needs to be given tanks to accelerate its "inevitable" victory

Boris: Send Ukraine tanks now to speed up its inevitable victory, boot out the Russians and end this economic pain

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Eugenie wants her son to be a climate activist

'My son is going to be an activist aged two': Princess Eugenie 'ditches plastic' to teach her son about climate change
Pekka Haavisto

Finland’s top diplomat hints at joining Nato without Sweden

A market in Lahore during the power cut

Pakistan’s energy chief defends government after nationwide power cut

The Met has hired cops without face-to-face interviews

Scandal-struck Met hires cops without face-to-face interviews despite raised concerns over rogue officers
The proposal could be announced in the Spring budget

Millions face being forced to work longer under plans to raise retirement age to 68

Chris Philp wants to scan asylum seekers' wrists after Abdulrahimzai managed to get into the UK posing as a 14-year-old

X-Ray asylum seekers' wrists to verify their age, minister demands after Afghan murders DJ after posing as 14-year-old
Alvaro Colom

Former president of Guatemala Alvaro Colom dies at 71

Relatives and friends perform last rites for the plane crash victims

60 of Nepal plane crash victims handed over to relatives

A shooting broke out at Half Moon Bay

'Tragedy upon tragedy': Seven dead in California's third mass shooting in eight days

The move has been described as a "missed opportunity"

Government rejects calls for 'menopause leave' as it could cause 'discrimination against men'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/01 | Watch live

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’

James O’Brien blasts 'despicable' Boris Johnson for using Ukraine visit to ‘burnish tattered reputation’
‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election

‘He’s absolutely ruined my business!’: Irate caller says Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion has cost Labour the next election
Tory MP Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan over ULEZ

Home Office Minister Chris Philp calls out Sadiq Khan for planned ULEZ expansion

Tom Swarbrick

'The Tory government has turned slimy and needs binning!', says Tom Swarbrick

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row

James O’Brien breaks down ‘biggest milestones in national decline’ after Nadhim Zahawi tax row
locked up

'Raging' caller says Nadhim Zahawi should be 'locked up' for tax evasion 'if proven guilty'
Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien

Caller tells LBC he was 'fundamentally sacked' as a civil servant for phone call to James O'Brien
Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former British Army chief

Boris Johnson is ‘a populist loose cannon’ after meeting Zelenskyy, says former Army chief

Nadhim Zahawi should resign says HMRC investigator

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as chairman of the Tory party says HMRC investigator

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit