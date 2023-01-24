Whingeing Andrew Tate moans about conditions in prison cell he shares with 'bed bugs, cockroaches and lice'

The Tate brothers were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Andrew Tate has broken his silence from Romanian prison with his first email to subscribers focusing on the poor conditions inside his cell, including bed bugs and lice.

The controversial social media personality has been detained in Romania for several weeks as prosecutors investigate a case of human trafficking case and rape.

Now, Andrew has broken his silence from inside prison, sending an email to followers of his website, titled "My first email from imprisonment".

In the email, Tate said he plans to send his followers "lessons from his unjust imprisonment".

"They're trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light," he said.

"Cockroaches, lice and bed bugs, are my only friends at night.

"When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful.

"They try to pour hatred into my heart. But please and thank you, you stick with me at all times.

"Our prison guards are just performing their jobs, they have families to feed in times of hardship. Do not forget your manners.

"They are trying to break my iron mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion.

"They cannot break me."

Tate, who has had a number of his sports cars seized by Romanian authorities since his arrest, has continued to remain active on Twitter, with associates seemingly keeping his social media presence active.

He recently tweeted: "They finally allowed me to receive mail."

They finally allowed me to receive mail.



You can send me your letters here.

freetopg@cobratate.com — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 22, 2023

Tate, 36, was initially arrested alongside his brother Tristan in Bucharest on December 29 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and being part of an organised crime gang.

A Romanian judge ruled last week that the pair would remind in prison for at least another 30 days.

Ramona Bolla, a spokeswoman from Romania's anti-organised crime agency Diicot, said a request for a 30-day extension to keep all four in detention was approved on Friday while investigations continue.

All four lost an appeal last week at a Bucharest court, which ruled to uphold a judge's December 30 move to uphold an earlier decision to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days.

A car is pictured at "The Hustlers University" site belonging to influencer Andrew Tate. Picture: Getty

They deny the allegations against them.

Several luxury cars belonging to Tate were recently seized from his property in Bucharest.

Cars including a Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW were seen being removed from the Tate compound on Saturday to be moved to a storage facility, Reuters reported.

It comes after Romania's crime agency searched properties in the Bucharest, Prahova, and Brasov as part of the ongoing investigation.