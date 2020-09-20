Andy Burnham joins calls for emergency Cobra meeting as 'matter of urgency'

20 September 2020, 17:54

Andy Burnham has called on the Government to reconvene Cobra
Andy Burnham has called on the Government to reconvene Cobra. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

The Mayor of Greater Manchester is calling on the Government to reconvene Cobra as a "matter of urgency" after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Andy Burnham said the meeting needed places for all the English regions alongside London, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as the country struggles the contain the outbreak.

He told Swarbrick on Sunday on LBC the North of England is experiencing the highest number of cases and warned the Government needs to find strategies other than local restrictions to get the situation under control.

"We've been under restrictions for some weeks now, unlike London, and our experience would be that maybe they have some impact, but I think sometimes it's overemphasised the amount of impact these measures have," he said.

Read more: Pressure on Boris Johnson to hold emergency meeting as Covid fears deepen

He reiterated his offer to the Government to provide more resources to support contact tracing, which he said "clearly isn't working properly".

"I've got Greater Manchester Police and fire service willing to put forward frontline staff to help get in touch with people who need to isolate," he added.

It follows a spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases in the North of England and calls on the Government from other politicians to reconvene Cobra.

Earlier this week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan admitted to LBC that he has not spoken to Prime Minister Boris Johnson since he last held a Cobra meeting at the beginning of May.

The First Minister of Wales yesterday called on the Prime Minister to offer "proper engagement with the devolved governments of the United Kingdom".

Mark Drakeford told a press conference in Cardiff there had only been "one brief phone call" with Mr Johnson since 28 May, which he described as "simply unacceptable".

He highlighted tighter restrictions in the North West of England, as well as speculation that Mr Johnson is considering a national two-week lockdown, and issues with the Lighthouse Lab testing system.

"All of these issues need to be discussed at a UK level by the four governments, working together, but as far too often in this crisis that opportunity has not been there," Mr Drakeford said.

Read more: Boris Johnson brings in £10,000 fines for failing to self-isolate

Meanwhile, questions have been raised about the effectiveness of local lockdowns.

Professor Neil Ferguson has said the Government needs to develop a set of "sustainable" coronavirus restrictions if it wants to avoid repeated lockdowns.

"You can lock down and then completely relax and then lock down again," he told reporters.

"My own view is at the moment a temporary lockdown - it wouldn't be like it was in March, it would be less restrictive than that - would pull down infection numbers to allow the testing system to cope a bit better.

"But I think actually what we want is to have a set of sustainable measures through until we have a vaccine, not go through this cycle again."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mike Pompeo wearing US flag mask

US says all UN sanctions on Iran restored

Ferry runs aground

Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters

Indians wearing face masks as a precaution walk in a market area in Jammu

India set to overtake US as country worst hit by coronavirus

Belarus protests

100,000 join march as protests continue in Belarus

The WeChat icon on a smartphone

US judge approves injunction to delay WeChat restrictions

Sir Keir Starmer has leapfrogged the PM in approval ratings

Starmer: New leadership listening to Tory voters

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Tough new coronavirus restrictions will come into effect in Merseyside from Tuesday

What are the new Covid restrictions in the North West, Midlands and West Yorkshire?
More testing needs to be done to get a better idea of the UK's R number

Coronavirus: What is the R number and why does it matter so much?
Large swathes of the North East will face tighter restrictions from tomorrow

North East England lockdown rules: What are they and how will they affect me?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ruby Wax: Impending mental health crisis will be the ‘next pandemic’

Ruby Wax: Impending mental health crisis will be the ‘next pandemic’
Local economies can be revived post-Covid through 'localism' Maajid Nawaz suggests

Local economies can be revived post-Covid throughLocal economies can be revived post-Covid through 'localism' Maajid Nawaz suggests
Government must 'step up to the plate' to prevent unemployment crisis

Government must 'step up to the plate' to prevent unemployment crisis
Elderly caller's eye-opening suggestions on how UK can recover from pandemic

Elderly caller's eye-opening suggestions on how UK can recover from pandemic
Former Met Chief admits he WON'T shop his neighbours under rule of six

Former Met Chief admits he WON'T shop his neighbours under rule of six
David Lammy's moving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

David Lammy's moving tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London