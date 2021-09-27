Breaking News

Andy McDonald quits from shadow cabinet with scathing attack on Keir Starmer

27 September 2021, 17:46 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 18:32

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A Labour MP has resigned from the shadow cabinet with a scathing attack on Sir Keir Starmer.

Andy McDonald said the Labour Party was "more divided than ever" and accused Sir Keir of failing to honour pledges to members.

In a letter, he said he was quitting as shadow employment rights and protections secretary following the Labour leader's failure to back a £15 minimum wage and statutory sick pay at the living wage.

He claimed he had been told by Sir Keir's office to go into a meeting on Sunday to argue against them, but added: "This is something I could not do."

He insisted: "After many months of a pandemic when we made commitments to stand by key workers, I cannot now look these same workers in the eye and tell them they are not worth a wage that is enough to live on, or that they don't deserve security when they are ill."

Continuing his attack, Mr McDonald said: "I joined your frontbench team on the basis of the pledges that you made in the leadership campaign to bring about unity within the party and maintain our commitment to socialist policies.

"After eighteen months of your leadership, our movement is more divided than ever and the pledges that you made to the membership are not being honoured. This is just the latest of many."

In response to the resignation, Sir Keir said: "I want to thank Andy for his service in the shadow cabinet.

"Labour's comprehensive new deal for working people shows the scale of our ambition and where our priorities lie.

"My focus and that of the whole party is on winning the next general election so we can deliver for working people who need a Labour government."

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves earlier told a conference fringe event she was unaware of Mr McDonald's dramatic resignation.

"I don't know the details about Andy McDonald's decision," she said.

"I can't answer questions about why he has resigned.

"I pay tribute to Andy McDonald for the great work he has done on the front bench."

A shout of "Andy McDonald, solidarity" was heard in the main conference hall in Brighton when the news was announced.

It was applauded and cheered by some Labour members.

