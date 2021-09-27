Labour MP struggles to answer if it's 'transphobic to say only women have a cervix'

27 September 2021, 09:26 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 09:28

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has struggled to answer a question about whether it was transphobic to say that "only women have a cervix".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said MP Rosie Duffield, who is not attending the party conference in Brighton after receiving threats and being branded transphobic, was wrong to say "only women have a cervix".

Asked about the row, Ms Reeves told LBC: "I just think that this issue has just become so divisive and toxic, and it pits people against each other - both groups who have faced discrimination in society - women and trans women.

"I just find this debate incredibly unhelpful and unproductive, to be totally honest."

Pressed on whether it was transphobic, Ms Reeves said: "I don't even know how to start answering these questions."

Challenged again if it was transphobic to say only women have a cervix, Ms Reeves said: "I wouldn't say that."

She added: "If somebody identifies as a woman or a man, they should be able to do so whatever their body parts are."

Health Secretary Sajid Javid accused Sir Keir of a "total denial of scientific facts".

"And he wants to run the NHS," the Tory MP tweeted.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said she was shocked by the level of abuse aimed at female politicians and it was a "concern" that Ms Duffield felt unable to attend the conference.

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Kemi Badenoch 'has no idea what she's talking about' on colonialism, says message leaker

Kemi Badenoch 'has no idea what she's talking about' on colonialism, says message leaker
Hundreds of thousands of people not using their HGV licenses, says Small Business Minister

Hundreds of thousands of people not using their HGV licenses, says Minister
The food industry boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Industry boss warns supply chain 'one more shock' away from ruined Christmas
The Environment Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Christmas is safe' but there are 'challenges', Environment Secretary warns
The Business Secretary was speaking to LBC

Energy price cap 'won't be scrapped', business secretary pledges amid gas crisis
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'You don't know the numbers!' Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

LBC Views: Starmer should have brushed off Rayner's remark with a wry smile

LBC Views: Starmer should have brushed off Rayner's remark with a wry smile

18 hours ago

Labour MP Wes Streeting opens up to Iain Dale about his experience with cancer

Labour MP Wes Streeting opens up to Iain Dale after his recovery from kidney cancer

2 days ago

'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester

'You're the hypocrites!' Iain Dale takes on Insulate Britain protester

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eco protesters bring yet more chaos to the M25 in latest demonstration near Heathrow

Eco protesters bring yet more chaos to the M25 in open defiance of Priti’s threats of jail
The Social Democrats saw a narrow win over the Union bloc

German election: Social Democrats secure win over Angela Merkel's Union bloc
The army could be drafted in to help with the crisis.

Tank up: Boris Johnson looking to draft in army in bid to stop chaos at pumps
'He caught my eye from across the room': Theo Usherwood details assault and removal from Labour fringe event

'I knew it'd be rowdy': LBC's political editor forced out of Labour fringe event
Mr Corbyn defended Angela Rayner

Corbyn: Angela Rayner's Tory 'scum' comments 'saying it like it needs to be said'
The Government hopes suspending competition law will help with petrol station shortages

Petrol station chaos: Govt suspends rules for oil firms in bid to ease shortages
The man, 77, suffered serious injuries in the assault

Masked raiders drag pensioner from bed and beat him in 'horrible' attempted robbery
Piers Corbyn heckled his brother Jeremy at a Labour event

Labour conference: Piers Corbyn heckles brother Jeremy 'over Covid vaccines'
Angela Rayner's 'scum' comments 'bring Labour politics into the gutter', says Tory Vice Chair

Angela Rayner's 'scum' comments 'bring Labour politics into the gutter', says Tory VC
Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas

Tory MP calls on retired HGV drivers to return to work to save Christmas