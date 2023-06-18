Andy Murray treated to Father's Day surprise at Nottingham Open final as he spots four children in crowd

Murray was surprised by his family's appearance at the Nottingham Open final. Picture: LTA

By Adam Solomons

Andy Murray's wife and four children surprised him with an impromptu appearance at the Nottingham Open final on Father's Day.

The double Wimbledon winner was taken aback when he spotted wife Kim Sears and his four children in the crowd during his post-match interview.

Murray said he was hoping to make it back home in time to tuck his children into bed on Father's Day.

But the crowd began to shout "Over here" and he looked up to his left, spotting Kim and his children in the high seats.

Murray was open-mouthed as he said: "Oh, my God! Ah, I didn't know they were here!"

The crowd at Nottingham Tennis Centre in the East Midlands then broke into applause.

Murray was open-mouthed as he spotted his children and wife Kim Sears in the packed crowd earlier today. Picture: Alamy

Murray then added: "They came last week for the final at Surbiton, they turned up and it started raining then they had to go home for the kids' bedtime and they missed the end of the match so it's great they could come today."

Murray defeated Frenchman Arthur Cazaux in straight sets to make it 10 wins in a row.

It sets up the perfect build-up for Wimbledon, which starts on July 3.

Meanwhile Katie Boulter beat Jodie Burrage in the first all-British Nottingham Open final since 1977.

Boulter cemented her place as British number one and surged to a career-high 77 in the world rankings.

She said after the win: “I dreamed of this moment, to win this tournament, as a little girl when I was four years old.

“Having come here as a fan and now as a player and somehow finding a way to win it means more than everything to me.”