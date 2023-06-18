Rob Burrow's daughters help him finish Leeds run on Father's Day

18 June 2023

Burrow poses after the race with daughters Macy, 11 (right), and Maya, eight (left), and wife Lindsey (above left)
Burrow poses after the race with daughters Macy, 11 (right), and Maya, eight (left), and wife Lindsey (above left). Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Ex-England rugby league star Rob Burrow and his daughters completed the Arena Group Leeds Mini and Junior Run on Father's Day.

The ex-England rugby league star celebrated with his medal alongside daughters Macy, 11, Maya, eight, wife Lindsey and son Jackson, four, after crossing the finish line in Yorkshire on Sunday morning.

The event was fundraising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity MND Centre Appeal.

The ex-Leeds Rhinos star, who retired from the game in 2017, was awarded an MBE two years ago for services to Rugby League and the motor neurone disease community.

Burrow said he was "really looking forward" to the race in Yorkshire this morning, which fell on Father&squot;s Day
Burrow said he was "really looking forward" to the race in Yorkshire this morning, which fell on Father's Day. Picture: Alamy

He was sent a personal letter by Rishi Sunak earlier this year.

The prime minister praised Burrow for inspiring "millions around the world with your strength, courage and positivity".

Burrow said before today's race: “I’m really looking forward to my kids pushing me round the fun run.

"I think it might be a bumpy ride.”

Burrow, 40, now needs round-the-clock care and has seen his weight drop to just 7st.

He can only eat liquidised food spoon fed to him by Lindsey.

The highly decorated sportsman must also sleep downstairs and sometimes needs the help of a ventilator to decrease high levels of carbon dioxide in his body.

