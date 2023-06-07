Loving wife of ex-rugby star Rob Burrow carries him around the house as he fights MND

Ex-rugby star Rob Burrow looked after by his wife Lindsey as he fights MND. Picture: itv/alamy

By StephenRigley

Rob Burrow is carried around the house by his devoted wife Lindsey as the rugby hero continues his battle against MND.

Lindsey, who has been married to teenage sweetheart Rob for 17 years, has refused carers and equipment and lifts him around their home and into the car.

The photograph has been shared one month after Rob's former teammate Kevin Sinfield carried him across the finish line at Leeds Marathon after pushing him for more than 26 miles.

Rob, 40, was diagnosed with MND in 2019. He now needs round-the-clock care and his weight has dropped to just 7st.

Rob, who is now non-verbal, can only eat liquidised food spoon fed to him by Lindsey, who is the mother of his three children.

He also has to sleep downstairs and sometimes needs the help of a ventilator to decrease high levels of carbon dioxide in his body.

Lindsey carrying Rob Burrow around the house. Picture: ITV

Speaking ahead of an ITV documentary, Lindsey said "I know he'd do the same for me".

She told The Mirror: "We haven’t really discussed the option of carers.

"We don’t want ­stairlifts, hoists and things, for me it can become quite clinical.

"You just want to do what you can, while you can, for as long as you can.

"He’s my husband, I want to care for him. You say those vows, in sickness and in health, that’s what you want to do.

"He’ll often say: 'Thank you for looking after me, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you doing these things.' I know how grateful he is.

"It’s not easy being a carer, but when I look at what Rob has had taken from him I’ve nothing to moan about."

Rob was only given two years to live following the diagnosis.

Now he has no voluntary movement control apart from his eyes, which he now uses to spell messages out on a screen telling Lindsey "he couldn't be more proud".

Superstar Leeds Rhinos and England player Rob bravely opened up about the degenerative condition to raise awareness of the condition which affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord.

Millions have been raised for MND research and care thanks to Rob, Lindsey and Kevin tirelessly fundraising.

Lindsey added Rob's former teammate Kevin Sinfield should be awarded a knighthood for his fundraising efforts.

Rob spent his whole career at Leeds, making 492 appearances. He also won 15 caps for England and five for Great Britain.