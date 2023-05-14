Moving moment as Kevin Sinfield carries ex-teammate Rob Burrow over Leeds marathon finish line

In an emotional moment, Kevin Sinfield stopped before the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon to carry his friend and former teammate over the line. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

In an emotional moment, Kevin Sinfield stopped before the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon to carry his friend and former teammate over the line.

Over 12,000 people took part in the event, which is named after ex-Leeds Rhinos star Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

His team mate Kevin Sinfield had pushed Burrow in a specially adapted wheelchair for 26.2 miles as the pair competed in the race together before a cheering crowd at Headingley Stadium.

Sinfield gave his old friend Burrow a kiss of affection as they finished the race on Sunday, in Leeds' first marathon in two decades.

Speaking ahead of the race, Burrow said: "Leeds is such a wonderful city and I am so grateful for all the support the city has shown not just for me and my family, but for the event and the entire MND community."

Read more: Alastair Campbell says Labour right to consider handing 16 and 17-year-olds vote despite bias fears

Read more: Gatwick forced to shut runway for nearly an hour due to 'suspected drone incident'

Sinfield, a current coach for England and former rugby league player, has raised over £8m for MND charities with sponsored tests of his endurance, including running seven back-to-back ultra-marathons in November, having previously completing seven marathons in seven days in late 2020, and a run of 101 miles in just 24 hours in 2021.

Sinfield as he carried Burrow across the line. Picture: Alamy

Sinfield kissed his old friend and team mate as he carried him. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Friday Sinfield said: "To raise money for the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity is really important, but this is also about a celebration of friendship."

Burrow, 40, played for Leeds Rhinos for his entire professional career, as well as representing England and Great Britain.

Shortly after Borrow's diagnosis was announced, he said that he "doesn't want people feeling sorry for me", adding: "I'm not putting my head down and sulking, I'm just keeping positive and getting on with it."

Sinfield and Burrow during the race on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

Last month, Run For All announced that the The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon would return in 2024 after an "overwhelming" number of people signed up to take part this year.

Jenn Scribbins, from the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said the event was important in the fight to defeat the "devastating" disease.

"Six people are diagnosed every day and unfortunately there is no cure," she said.

"What this event is doing is raising those funds to help us get closer to that cure."