Merkel's call for Brit travellers to quarantine in EU is 'unjustified' - minister

24 June 2021, 09:34 | Updated: 24 June 2021, 09:42

By Will Taylor

Angela Merkel's call for EU nations to quarantine British travellers when they arrive is "unjustified", a minister has told LBC.

The German chancellor said on Wednesday that she would like to see countries follow her example in imposing the requirements, amid worries about the Delta variant.

Different nations in the EU can decide whether to force Brits into isolation when they arrive. Travel between the UK and the EU is already limited due to Covid rules.

Environment secretary George Eustice told Nick Ferrari: "Each country is taking their own decisions on this and so it will be for them to judge what approach they want to take.

"I'm not sure that such an approach would be justified given the highly advanced stage we are currently at now in terms of vaccination, with 80% having had one jab and now 60% having had the second jab.

Read more: Summer holiday hope for Balearic Islands and Malta as 'green list' gets latest update

Read more: 'Now or never for summer travel': Tourism industry demands help for 'decimated' sector

"So I don't think such a move would be justified but obviously it's for individual countries to make these judgments."

If Merkel's comments were followed up by EU leaders it would be another blow to a travel industry that was described as having been "decimated" yesterday.

Bosses in the sector called for a "day of action" to demand the Government either eases restrictions for the industry or provides extended financial help.

Travel from the UK is limited both by restrictions other countries put on British travellers and the Government's own quarantine rules.

Read more: 'Difficult year for travel' warns PM, but exemptions for double-jabbed not ruled out

It is due to consider any updates to the traffic light system, which ranks countries green, amber or red based on Covid data, today.

Green list countries are limited to a handful of places which also have their own requirements for entry, limiting the number of viable holiday destinations.

The travel industry had hoped with the UK's successful vaccine rollout that more people would be allowed to holiday without quarantining.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said such plans are under consideration.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The study found that 1 in 20 adults had experienced ongoing symptoms

Over 2 million adults in England may have had long Covid, study suggests
Sir John Timpson told Nick Ferrari we don't know what the new normal will be

Timpson boss: Businesses need to know what the new normal is

People queue up for last issue of Apple Daily at a newspaper booth at a downtown street in Hong Kong

Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong

Prince Charles paid a 'substantial sum' to Harry after he and Meghan stepped back as working royals

Charles gave Harry and Meghan 'substantial sum' despite son's claim he was 'cut off'
File photo of former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III dies aged 61

Ministers will decide on whether to add more countries to the green list

Summer holiday hope for Balearic Islands and Malta as ‘green list’ gets latest update

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Experts are 'scratching their head' to understand traffic light system, says Pilots body

Experts are 'scratching their head' to understand traffic light system, says pilot union boss
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 23/06 Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 23/06 Watch again

'We have nothing left', broken businessman tells LBC

'We have nothing left': Broken businessman hits out at football Covid rules
The moment Michael Gove loses bet with Nick Ferrari over England v Scotland

The moment Michael Gove loses bet with Nick Ferrari over England v Scotland
The Tory peer was speaking to LBC's Iain Dale

Tory peer brands use of term 'white privilege' the 'left-wing version of apartheid'
The NHS worker was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Frontline healthcare worker forced to isolate by 'overkill' system can't understand why

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London