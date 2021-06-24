Merkel's call for Brit travellers to quarantine in EU is 'unjustified' - minister

By Will Taylor

Angela Merkel's call for EU nations to quarantine British travellers when they arrive is "unjustified", a minister has told LBC.

The German chancellor said on Wednesday that she would like to see countries follow her example in imposing the requirements, amid worries about the Delta variant.

Different nations in the EU can decide whether to force Brits into isolation when they arrive. Travel between the UK and the EU is already limited due to Covid rules.

Environment secretary George Eustice told Nick Ferrari: "Each country is taking their own decisions on this and so it will be for them to judge what approach they want to take.

"I'm not sure that such an approach would be justified given the highly advanced stage we are currently at now in terms of vaccination, with 80% having had one jab and now 60% having had the second jab.

"So I don't think such a move would be justified but obviously it's for individual countries to make these judgments."

If Merkel's comments were followed up by EU leaders it would be another blow to a travel industry that was described as having been "decimated" yesterday.

Bosses in the sector called for a "day of action" to demand the Government either eases restrictions for the industry or provides extended financial help.

Travel from the UK is limited both by restrictions other countries put on British travellers and the Government's own quarantine rules.

It is due to consider any updates to the traffic light system, which ranks countries green, amber or red based on Covid data, today.

Green list countries are limited to a handful of places which also have their own requirements for entry, limiting the number of viable holiday destinations.

The travel industry had hoped with the UK's successful vaccine rollout that more people would be allowed to holiday without quarantining.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said such plans are under consideration.